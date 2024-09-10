Reps C’ttee drills executives of JAMB, Investment Promotion Commission, Investments and Securities Tribunal, others.

…Summons DG of BPE to appear on Wednesday unfailingly

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja.

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has demanded details of all the extra-budgetary expenditures incurred by the Investment Promotion Commission, Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board JAMB, Investments and Securities Tribunal IST and the Bureau of Public Enterprises BPE.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Bamidele Salam gave the rulings separately on Monday at the National Assembly during an investigative hearing on the audit queries issued to Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs of federal government on remittances of revenues to the federation account.

The House Committee had grilled the Chief Executives Officers CEOs of these agencies who were represented by their Directors and other staffers the audit queries issued to these agencies by the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation AuGF.

It queried N1.7 6 billion gross liability incurred by the Investment Promotion Commission IPC and demanded relevant documents on the remittances of revenue into the federation account even as it directed the agency to reconcile it’s account with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Similarly the House Committee grilled the Registrar Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board JAMB on its liability of N3.60 billion to the federation account and demanded that it should go and remit the operating surplus.

The lawmaker and other committee members were infuried that the letter sent to the panel by a director Mukhtar Bello as the representative of the JAMB CEO to the committee was not signed.

The House Committee also querried why the whooping sum of N.3 billion was paid to some contactors by the Investments and Securities Tribunal IST saying that available documents submitted by the agency to members of the panel shows that it was a misappropriation of funds.

The House panel also grilled the Director-General Bureau of Public Enterprises BPE Mr Ayodeji Gbeleyi over N400 m out the N10 billion NIPOST intervention fund given to the agency to kick of its subsidiaries-NIPOST Property Development Company Limited and NIPOST Logistics Limited.

The House Committee chairman and other members of the panel demanded all the details of the expenditures incurred by these agencies year to year from the representatives of these heads of government agencies who were present at the investigative hearing as well as annual audited accounts

The House Committee also summoned the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises BPE Mr Ayodeji Gbeleyi to appear before the House Committee unfailingly on Wednesday September 11,2024 at 11.00 am unfailingly.