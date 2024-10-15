Reps C’ttee applauds CBN’s policies on foreign exchange

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Chairman, House Committee on Banking Regulations, Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai has lauded the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for his relentless efforts in implementing policies aimed at stabilizing the economy.

He said the CBN Governor has faced the daunting task of steering the nation’s monetary policy amidst a challenging economic landscape.

He said this during a statutory briefing with the CBN Governor and the management of the bank at the National Assembly Complex on Tuesday.

“Under your one-year stewardship, the CBN has implemented a series of ground- breaking measures aimed at enhancing market transparency, improving financial stability, fostering a more secure investment environment, and shifting towards a market-driven exchange rate regime, to restore confidence and stabilize the economy,” he said.

He however said more needs to be done to address the economic challenges of the country.

“On the exchange rate, I must commend the CBN on the unification of the foreign

exchange market, enhancing liquidity and reducing market distortions, dearing a $7 billion backlog of valid forex, reducing forex volatility, and increasing our external reserves significantly,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to engage constructively “as we seek solutions that will enhance our monetary policy framework and ultimately support sustainable growth in Nigeria.”