Reps confirm Service Chiefs

People & Power
By Editor
15
Jonas Ezieke, Abuja
The House of Representatives has confirmed the appointment of the Service Chiefs following an adoption of the report of its Ad-hoc committee that screened the military top echelons recently
The Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Babajimi Benson had  submitted the committee’s report and it was adopted by the House.
The new Service Chiefs confirmed at the Committee of the Whole are Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Taoreed A.Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.
It would be recalled that the House had on Monday, 17July 2023 screened all the nominees.
The House had last week before the screening set up an Ad-hoc committee to screen the  Service Chiefs nominees for onward confirmation.
Our corresponent recalls that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu last two weeks had written the House of Representatives Speaker Hon.Tajudeeen Abbas seeking for a confirmation of the Service Chief nominees.
The President’s request he said is in compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria.




