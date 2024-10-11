Reps Committed to Legislations, Polices for Devt, Wellbeing of Girl-Child, Says Kalu

Jonas Ezieke Abuja

In commemoration of the 2024 International Day of the Girlchild, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has assured of the parliament’s commitment to legislations, policies geared towards the protection of the girlchild in Nigeria.

International Day of the Girlchild is observed annually every October 11 to celebrate girls everywhere, amplifying their voices, actions and leadership talents.

It is a day that belongs to everyone who cares about girls and their rights.

The 2024 International Day of the Girl is themed ‘Girls’ vision for the future’.

Kalu in a statement by his Special Assistant Press Affairs Udora Orizu said that this year’s theme conveys both the need for urgent action and persistent hope, driven by the power of girls’ voices and vision for the future.

He however lamented that the girlchild is disproportionately affected by global crises of climate, conflict, poverty and pushback on hard won gains for human rights and gender equality.

He also lamented that the girl child is plagued with a plethora of challenges and also lives in fear of violence almost from conception, stressing that the public owes her a duty of ensuring she grows into an unintimidated, unbroken and wholesome woman.

He recalled that the National Assembly in its bid to ensure the protection of the girlchild has passed several key bills into law such as the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act and Child Rights Act.

These acts, Kalu said, serve to provide and protect the rights of the Nigerian Child, stating that girls are the mothers and leaders of tomorrow.

He added that the National Assembly would join its voice to the one of all organizations which champion the protection of the girl child to make it louder.

The Deputy Speaker also stated that the 10th House is ready to give legislative backing to any programme or policy designed towards the wellbeing of not just the girl child but also all children across the country.

He said “Happy International day of the girlchild. This year’s theme conveys both the need for urgent action and persistent hope, driven by the power of girls’ voices and vision for the future. Today’s generation of girls is disproportionately affected by global crises of climate, conflict, poverty and pushback on hard won gains for human rights and gender equality. Too many girls are still denied their rights, restricting their choices and limiting their futures.

“Recent analysis shows that girls are not only courageous in the face of crisis, but hopeful for the future. Every day, they are taking action to realize a vision of a world in which all girls are protected, respected and empowered. It is time to listen to girls, to invest in proven solutions that will accelerate progress towards a future in which every girl can fulfil her potential.

“Nigeria has over 10 million out-of-school children, with the girl-child disproportionately affected. According to a 2020 UNICEF report, girls constitute over 60 per cent of the out-of-school population, a problem that is exacerbated by barriers such as insecurity, and economic disadvantages, especially in rural conflict-affected areas.

“The 10th House of Representatives is committed to legislations, policies geared towards the protection of the girlchild in the nation, and in a bid to ensure the protection of the girlchild has passed several key bills into law such as the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act and Child Rights Act. We will give legislative backing to any programme or policy designed towards the wellbeing of not just the girl child but also all children across the country.