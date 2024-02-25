Reps commend NARTO, PETROAN  for calling off strike

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream has applauded the leadership of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owner Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), for their role in calling off the strike which has given room for resumed distribution of petroleum products.

Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream, Hon. Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere gave the commendation in Abuja after a closed door session with NARTO and PETROAN representatives where a resolution was reached.

Hon. Ugochinyere while reeling out the resolutions said the leadership of the House and concerned stakeholders will meet further to tackle other areas resulting to high cost of the distribution of petroleum products.

Earlier at the meeting, National Operations Coordinator (NOC), NARTO, Kassim Bataiya noted that the dilapidated nature of oil pipelines led to their relevance and despite their commitment in the distribution of the products across the country not much have been done by government to reduce their challenges

It would be recalled that on 15th February, 2024, NARTO had threatened to go on strike due to high cost challenge they are facing in the distribution of petroleum products across the country.