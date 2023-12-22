Reps calls for urgent counting, valuation of public assets

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for counting and valuation of public assets in the country, for economic growth and accountability in governance.

The House recognized the critical importance of valuing and managing public assets for the country’s economic health and accountability saying valuation of these assets, which include real estate and government-owned companies, is key for a variety of purposes such as financial reporting, privatization, and asset management.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion at plenary by Hon. Esosa Iyawe (Edo,LP) who said that understanding the worth of public assets is fundamental in assessing Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

“This process aids the Government in identifying the most effective strategies for enhancing economic development, given the vast potential of the Federal Government’s assets, efficient management could generate significant revenue streams, contributing to the funding of Government budgets.

“However, concerns have been raised about the current state of asset management. Reports indicate uncertainty, regarding the actual assets owned by the Federal Government, with some assets, reportedly unknown or non-existent.

“This lack of clarity and attention to asset valuation has led to substantial economic losses for the country, coupled with inadequate documentation by various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, (MDAs),” the stated.

The lawmaker further stressed that the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, (MOFI) and the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, (NIESV) are urged to conduct a thorough enumeration and valuation of all public assets, adding that the outcome should be a detailed inventory, accessible to the public.

The Committee on Public Assets is therefore, tasked to ensure compliance with these measures.

“To investigate management of assets by Federal Government Departments and Agencies, aiming to establish accountability, eliminate uncertainties about asset ownership, and prevent further economic losses.”

This initiative marks a significant move towards achieving optimal returns on investments, reducing liabilities, and ensuring economic sustainability of Nigeria’s public sector.