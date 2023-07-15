Reps call for swift resolution of Nigeria-Cameroun border dispute

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the resolution of the Nigeria –Cameroun Border dispute on Thursday called on both parties in the dispute to work out a swift and peaceful resolution of the dispute in the interest of international peace and security.

Chairperson of the House Committee Hon Beni Lar made the call in a press briefing of the Committee at the National Assembly where she said that the body is deeply concerned about the potential loss of a significant landmass and Nigerian citizens residing within it to the Cameroon Republic.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday 5 July 2023, the House of Representatives deliberated on the issue vide a motion and resolved to constitute an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate and assess the case of potential land encroachment by the Cameroonian government and to ensure a thorough understanding of the security implication of the dispute and of the technical aspects involved in resolving the dispute.

She said that the Committee has since commenced activities and would like to discuss the progress so far.

To start with, this Ad-Hoc Committee on Nigeria-Cameroon Border Dispute urges all stakeholders to coordinate a swift resolution of the dispute in order to prevent the loss of land and citizens to the Republic of Cameroon.

The Committee she said, recognizes the gravity of the situation and the profound implications it holds for Nigeria’s territorial integrity and the welfare of its citizens.

According to her, swift resolution is imperative to prevent history from repeating itself and to protect the rights and interests of Nigerians living in the affected areas.

It also lamented the loss of a sizeable landmass to the Camreounians on the Bakassi Peninsula due to the judgement of the International Court of Justice in Haque in 2002.

The Committee appreciated the efforts of organizations and individuals who have worked tirelessly to ensure Nigeria is not short-changed in the border dispute:

The Committee identified and commended the Office of the National Security Adviser NSA for playing a pivotal role in providing strategic guidance and intelligence to the Committee and enabling informed decision-making and proactive measures in the resolution of the dispute.

Other critical stakeholders are the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Surveyor-General of the Federation, the National Boundaries Commission, and the Governor of Cross Rivers State. among others.

The Ad-hoc Committee is urging all relevant stakeholders, both national and international, to lend their support and facilitate the amicable resolution process.

Constructive dialogue, negotiation, and cooperation are essential to reaching a fair and just solution that respects historical, cultural, and social ties while protecting the rights of Nigerian citizens.

The lawmakers called upon Nigerian citizens, civil society organizations, and stakeholders to remain calm, and patient, trusting the efforts of those charged legally to protect their fatherland, as well as be supportive throughout this critical period.

They said that unity and collaboration are crucial to achieving a favorable outcome that preserves Nigeria’s territorial integrity and upholds the rights of its citizens.

The Ad-hoc Committee chairperson said that the Committee remains committed to also, a peaceful and amicable resolution, guided by international law and the principles of justice, fairness, and equity.