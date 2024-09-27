Reps call for implementation of safety measures against ugly erosion menace in Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria FGN to as a matter of urgency implement safety measures against gully erosion in many states of Nigeria, particularly in Moba, Ilejemeje and Ido-Osi Federal Constituency of Ekiti State.

The House further called on the Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the Ecological Fund Office to urgently fund the construction of a new route that will link affected communities in each state across the Nigeria federation.

The House also urged the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) to ensure the resettlement of displaced residents in affected areas and provide relief materials.

These resolutions were taken sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Hon.Kolawole Davidson Akinlayo (Ekiti, APC) on the matter on the floor of the House.

Debating the motion, Kolawole noted that the ravaging effect of coastal erosion across the country has posed a significant threat to the security and livelihood of many communities.

The lawmaker while calling for the urgent intervention of all the relevant stakeholders highlighted the urgent need for government intervention and sustainable solutions to protect the citizens and their environment.

He said; “Aware that the preservation restoration, and maintenance of an ecological environment in local communities in Moba, Ilejemeje and Ido-Osi Federal Constituency of Ekiti State is crucial for the safe movement of goods and services

“Also aware that the erosion tragedy could lead to the collapse of the entire rural agricultural economy in vital food-producing regions

“Concerned about the the issue of gully erosion and its devastating consequences on livelihoods and safety of indigenous people and residents of the country. In addition, the problem of gully erosion has flooded a lot of structures, churches, farms, places of worship, schools and football fields, and roads are in a deplorable state

“Also concerned that the issue of gully erosion poses a significant threat to Indigenous people of the communities, causing flooding of various structures, churches, farms, schools, and football fields further complicating the financial security of the people and displaced residents”.

While calling on the House to support the motion, he had argued that if quick action is not taken to avert the disaster, the consequences of severe flooding at the height of the rainy season could spark a looming danger and ultimately result in the death of well-meaning Nigerians due to erosion.

He added that as a consequence, reclamation and shore protection measures must be put in place to address the threat to communities that could otherwise disappear.

Consequently, the House presided over by the Speaker Rt.Hon.Tajudeen Abbas unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng