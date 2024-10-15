Reps, APLWDs call for improved budget by MDAs, accessibility to public institutions

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities and Association of Persons Living With Disabilities APLWDs have called for improvement in the annual budget of Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs of the federal government and accessibility of these individuals to public institutions in the country.

They made the call on Monday during a public hearing on the Compliance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs of government to the Provisions of Discriminations Against Persons With Disabilities Act 2018 held at the National Assembly.

Speaker of the House Hon.Dr.Tajudeen Abbas in an opening remarks said that the House’ll provide the necessary legislative support necessary to support the effective implantation of the Act.

Represented by the Speaker Hon.Prof Julius Ihonvbere, the speaker said that there are over 197,000 persons living with disability globally and Nigeria has a large chunk of this number as citizens.

He lamented that the discrimination against persons with disability has continued unabated adding that Nigerians have to take this challenge seriously.

Also in opening remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Dr.Bashiru Dawodu said that all government ministries, departments and agencies must take into account the need for effective budgets for persons living with disabilities.

Also speaking in the same vein, the President Association of Persons Living With Disabilities APLWDs Mr Akorede Adebowale said that the House should ensure that persons with disabilities have access to the rest rooms and other facilities at all public buildings and similar institutions.

A key stakeholder, the Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC Dr Abubakar Audi said that all ministries, departments and agencies must ensure that they establsh a disability desk in their headquarters and state offices across the country.

The NSCDC boss who was represented at the event by a Commandant Mr Uchechukwu Nwankpa said that as an agency they must ensure that Nigeria is a country where every citizen will live with dignity and equal opportunity.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng