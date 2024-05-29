Reprieve for stranded Nigerian students in UK Teeside University as FG intervenes 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

A delegation, to be led by a representative of the Nigerian Embassy in the UK, Amb. Christian Okeke, leaders of the Nigerian Students Union in UK ,will visit the Management of Teesside University to intervene on the allegations of unfair and unjust deportation order served on some Nigerian students , in the middle of their studies .

The decision was taken at the end of a virtual meeting held between Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Representative of the Nigerian High Commission UK, Amb. Christian Okeke, Mr Yemi Soile, President, Nigerian Students Union UK , and many of the affected students at the meeting on Sunday.

The affected students passionately narrated their ordeal and were optimistic of a positive intervention.

During the meeting , Chairman NIDCOM appealed to the students to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands while appealing to the University to treat the students with justice and fairness.

Ambassador Okeke according to a release issued by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols in the Commission Abdur-Rahman Balogun spoke in the same vein.

It will be recalled that on May 22, some students of Teesside University from Nigeria staged a protest following the directives by the University authorities for them to leave UK on the allegations that some of the students defaulted in paying their school fees.