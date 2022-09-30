Reprieve for Fr. Mbaka as Catholic Church lifts ban on Adoration Ministry in Enugu

Reprieve came the way of embattled Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka on Thursday as the Enugu Catholic Diocese lifted the ban placed on his Adoration Ministry in Enugu.

This is coming more than three months after the Diocese banned all priests and Catholic faithful from attending the Adoration Ministry, Enugu led by the controversial priest.

“Dear Adorers, to the glory of God, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen, starts on Sunday 2nd October, 2022 with 10am Mass at the Adoration ground Umuchigbo Iji Nike Emene Enugu State.

“God bless you miraculously as you come to worship God with us,” he tweeted.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Most. Rev. Callistus Onaga on June 18, 2022 pronounced the indefinite ban in a letter he personally signed to all clerics, religious and lay faithful, directing all Catholic faithful and clergy in the diocese not to have anything to do with the Adoration Ministry.

The ban followed scathing remarks by Mbaka, who described Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as stingy.

The cleric declared that Obi could only become President if God ceases to exist, adding that the former Anambra Governor was cursed.

According to the priest, it was better to have an old man as President than a ‘stingy young man’.

However, Mbaka’s remarks drew flaks from various quarters, prompting the priest to immediately backtrack and apologise for maligning Obi.

The Director of Communications of the Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi confirmed to newsmen that the Bishop lifted the ban on Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

He said, henceforth, masses would begin to hold at The Adoration Ground.

“I can confirm to you that the ban has been lifted. That’s the situation now. There’ll be Mass there beginning from this Sunday and subsequent Sundays”.

Some Catholic faithful who spoke to our correspondent said they hope the priest has learnt his lesson.

“I hope these months have been a period of reflection for Fr. Mbaka. Going forward, he should be circumspect in his utterances. It is unbecoming for a priest to behave the way he does,” said Mr. Peter Onyewuchi, a Catholic faithful in Onitsha.