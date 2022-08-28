Rep Member, Lar Flags Off 2022 Distribution Of Farming Implements To Constituents

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

As part of effort towards promoting food security in her constituency, the member Representing Langtang North/ Langtang South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Honourable Beni Lar has flagged off the 2022 distribution of farming implements to her constituents to enhance bumper harvest.

Items distributed include; One thousand six hundred (1600) bags of 20-10-10 NPK fertilizers, three hundred (300) cartons of herbicide and pesticides as well as fifty (50 ) irrigation water pumping machines.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony which was held in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Honourable Lar said the distribution of implements was aimed at boosting agriculture, ensuring food security and empowering her constituents to be self-reliant.

Lar charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the farming implements given to them in order to yield good harvest assuring that she will continue to provide support for them in different spheres of life in order to make them self-reliant.

While stressing the need for unity among her constituents, the Lawmaker called on the people to be united irrespective of their political party affiliations and stressed that without peace development cannot take place.

She called on her Constituents to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and to massively vote for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections as the party has demonstrated uncommon love for Nigerians and Nigeria.

Those who benefitted from the 2022 distribution of farming implements are; traders, religious bodies, traditional rulers, farmers association, Igbo and Yoruba communities residing in Langtang North and South LGAs and people living with disabilities