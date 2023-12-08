Rep member laments porous state of Security in FCT

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters Hon. Chinedu Obika has called for an overhaul of the security architecture of the nation’s capital by the Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration and the relevant security agencies as stakeholders.

He also appealed to Mr. President to urgently approve the creation of a Security Intervention Trust Fund and evolve a strategic Initiative for the deployment of smart technologies in the nooks and crannies of the city and satellite towns in the FCT.

Speaking on the porous state of security in the nation’s capital at a media briefing, he said that no district nor class of people has been spared and certainly no one knows who the next victim of insecurity in the nation’s capital territory would be.

According to the lawmaker, most of the cases of insecurity in the FCT are not reported by the media adding that some of the locations like under the bridges are infested with criminals who do not flinch to kill just for any brand and size of telephone handsets.

Worried by the statistics on the reported cases, he recounted that the incessant cases of banditry, kidnapping, one-chance operations, armed robbery and other crimes have become the order of the day in the city.

He said: “I will just mention just a few cases. Greatness Olorunfemi, the young lady who died from injuries sustained when she was thrown out of a cab by ‘one chance” criminals sent shock waves across the length and breadth of the city.

“Similarly, a few nights ago, kidnappers invaded Chikakore District in Kubwa and kidnapped a young man from his house. As we speak, his family is rallying around looking for funds to pay his ransom.

“In April this year, we woke up to the news of a young lady Mabel Ladi who was murdered by unknown assailants. We also know of the case of Miss Blessing Karami a student of National Open University of Nigeria whose decomposing body was found in Karmo.

“Just last month, a young banker Austin Ilom died after being freed by kidnappers who picked him up from his house in Kubwa even after payment of a whopping N11 million ransom.

“In a related development, Usman Hassan a father of four was stabbed to death last year’s Christmas day while jogging just close to highbrow Ochacho Estate in Idu-Karmo District”.

The lawmaker while preferring solutions to the challenge of insecurity said that it is time to create a network of stakeholders comprising neighbourhood associations, community groups and traditional rulers to build solid networks and partnerships for effective policing of our neighborhood and localities.

He called on the Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike to provide infrastructure to the Area Councils and satellite towns in the capital territory and lamented the total lack of coordinated efforts by estates neighborhoods and communities in the FCT to form a bulwark against organized crime adding that security is everybody’s business.

