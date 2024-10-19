Rep Committee on Environment to investigate, hearing over operation , activities of Aiteo , Nigerian Agip oil Companies that results in Environmental damage, held in Abuja

L—R… Clark of the Committee on Environment Mr Olalukan Abdusaalam , Chairman Committee on Environment, Hon, Julius Pondi and Deputy Chairman of the committee Hon, Terseev Ugbor During the House Representative Committee on Environment to Investigate, Hearing over the operation and activities of Aiteo and Nigerian Agip [now onado] oil Companies that have resulted in Environmental damage, held at the National Assembly in Abuja …. Photo : Anayo Opera.

