Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Rep. Akinloye Davidson addresses Nat’l Assembly correspondents in Abuja

Photo Gallery
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Member House of Representatives  Akinloye Davidson addressing national Assembly correspondents over the ongoing End bad government Nationwide protest in Abuja yesterday…Photos:  ANAYO  OPARA.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11638 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 6, 2024

Few deserted roads on the ongoing nationwide protest in…

Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru celebrates 70th Birthday of…

Enugwu- Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing Lagos…

1 of 494