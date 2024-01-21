Renowned Human Rights Lawyer Barr. Ene Unobe bags LLM from University of Lagos

PATIENCE OGBO

Renowned Lagos-based human rights lawyer Barr . Mrs. Ene Sarah Unobe has added another feather to her cap as she bags a Master of Laws from the University of Lagos

Barr. Unobe was among the grandaunts at the 54th convocation ceremony of the university of Lagos on Thursday 18th January 2024.

Barr, Unobe who celebrated her achievement with friends , family members and well wishers expressed her appreciation to God almighty who kept her and enabled her to complete her progrmme.

She said ‘’ I give God all the glory for his faithfulness for seeing me through this study. It takes resilience , patience and determination and a lot of time and efforts, but after ten years, I am celebrating bagging my LLM, I give God all the glory’’

Barr. Unobe also express appreciation to her husband Engineer Stephen Unobe for his unwavering support towards the success of the study and her entire family , staff and friends for coming out to celebrate with her .

It can be recalled that Barr Ene Unobe celebrated her 40th birthday last year where she used the occasion of her birthday to launch a book on Gender and Domestic violence , its prevention, prosecution .

Barr, Mrs Ene Sarah Unobe is the Chief Executive Officer International Centre for Human Rights Non Violence and Safety Awareness and the Chief Legal partner Sarah Unobe Chambers. She has handled several cases (over 700 cases) in 4 years on Domestic Violence against women/children and a attorney to several victims of crime. Provide pro bono counseling services to victims of crime.

She was a Team leader representative on HIV/AIDs Awareness for Society for Family Health Secondary School Advocacy programme. Contributor to the Police Human Right Training Manual – A first of its kind in Nigeria sponsored by the United State Drugs and Crimes and Embassy of the Netherlands. She is a Human Rights Trainer – Police Public Relations on Community Relations.

She is also a :

– Trainer – Civilian Human Right for Lagos State Electrical Dealers Association

– Trainer on Human Rights Citi Way Traders Association

– Trainer on Human Right at St. Barth Anglican Church Businessmen Fellowship

– Trainer on Human Rights – Lagos Medicine / Patent Dealers Association

-Trainer on Human Rights & Rule of Law, Code of Conduct for Nigeria Security & Civil Defense Corps officials in Lagos

She was also

– Trainer, Train the Trainer Workshop organised by Nigerian Police department of Training and Administration, ECOWAS, United Nation office of Drug and Crime and Embassy of the Netherland.

– Keynote Speaker at lecture organised by the wife of Oyo State Governor; Mrs. Florence -Ajimobi on Nation Building and the challenge of Child Sexual Abuse.

Commentator, Ray Power Radio Station on Domestic Violence Against Women and Children – the Legal Positions.

-Key Speaker at event organised by “Ideal Builders” to impact skills to widows, divorcee and victims of sexual abuse participant

– Legal Clinic for Widows by TREM Christian Centre, Gbagada Lagos.

-Organiser and trainer at the Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials during Election -2011 organised by Lagos State Police Command in collaboration with Crime Victims Foundation for Security Personnel during elections.

– Legal adviser to Oma Oil & Gas Limited

– Legal Adviser to Nigeria Red Cross, Shomolu

– Secretary, Nigeria Law Students Association, Benue State University

-She is happily married to Engr. Steven Unobe and they are blessed with three lovely children..

Her appointment include the Executive Director of HUMAN RIGHTS EDUCATION AND AWARENESS CENTRE. (HUREAC) where her responsibilities include

The

—Overall management planning and control of the Foundation programmes

—Management policy implementation in accordance with the Board of Directors,

—Programmes schedule and execution

—Affirmation and execution of personnel policies i.e. staff recruitment and welfare

—Organizing human rights trainings/ awareness creation for members of the public.eg faith-based organization, civil society organizations, schools, businessmen/women and

—Representing the organization in public functions maintaining contact and coordinate activities of elected officers, members, volunteers and agencies or consultants working for the ——–Foundation. Maintaining contact and coordination of local and international organizations in the relevant field of crime and justice and generally operate and direct all financial transactions of the Foundation and delegate authorities and responsibilities where necessary to subordinates.

She was the Programme Officer CRIME VICTIMS FOUNDATION Lagos. Her Responsibilities included

—-Maintaining familiarity with concepts and issues in public safety, security and access to justice in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

—Served as the International liaison to NGOs working on public safety security and justice sector reform in Nigeria and other parts of Africa

—Conducting exploratory missions in Africa and elsewhere in the world to assess safety and justice systems of various local, regional and national movements that invite such assessment.

—Preparing the financial and narrative reports of Articles of Association, by agreement and or policy between Crime Victims Foundation, Human Rights Education and Awareness and or other member organizations among others by reporting on grants and (donor) agreements and by smoothly providing financial data, statements and invoices related to Alliance projects.

—Develop relationships with key justice stakeholders in the State (i.e. the Police and Prisons services, the courts, civil society organizations, traditional rulers, community-based organizations etc.)

—Develop relationships with DFID Advisor in the State

—Provide representation, leadership and coordination of the programme within the State

—Develop relationships and coordinate activity with other donor-funded programmes in the States

—Support the Criminal Justice Committee in identifying pilot projects to be run in the State, and monitoring and evaluate the implementation

—Assist the criminal justice committee in identifying areas where technical assistance is required; liaise with the programmer

—Prepare six monthly work plans with budgets

–Identify research needs in the State and ensure that research is used as evidence to guide activities

—Monitor and report on progress, both within the programme, and externally in the State.

—Ensure that all programme administration and accounting matters relating to their responsibilities are handled effectively, liaising as required with the programme office in Abuja.

—She is also a PLETHORA SOLICITOR AND LEGAL PRACTITIONER

—Legal Practitioner

Her responsibilities

—Associate legal practitioner in charge of drafting of legal documents, preparing filing, and handling clients’ cases in courts

—-I was involved in all land documentations and processing for purposes of registration and obtaining of title documents from the Land Registry, Head of chambers in charge of managing the staff.

5.

Legal Officer

Responsibilities

–Was in charge of research into corporate legal matters, decrees edit that relate to public companies and writing legal opinions to management.

–Liaising with stakeholders of the company and other financial institutions wherever, mortgages and debentures matters are concerned, preparing releases and letters for annual general meetings.

SUMMARY OF HER QUALIFICATIONS

LLB – 1985

BL – 1986

LLM – 1990

PhD – In view

BL – 2008

NBA – 2009

NYSC – 2010

Her CORE COMPETENCIES include A legal practice, Good in conducting social research

Training, Monitoring and evaluation

HER PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

(a)CRIME VICTIMIZATION SURVEY for UNICRI and UNDP

Team Leader

To review the criminal justice system in Nigeria in relation to crime and offenders

To collect and analyze data on the nature of crime and victimization trends in Lagos State (1985 – 1997)

To determine offender’s and victim’s habits and attitude in Lagos State.

To develop a strategy for crime reduction in Lagos State and submit an acceptable report of the Survey to UNDP UNICRI only needed the raw data. I was the team leader for both studies. The survey assignment was conducted in stages using primary and secondary data collection through checklist and questionnaire administrations. The studies were simultaneously completed within a space of six weeks.

(b) SOCIETY FOR FAMILY HEALTH – (SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT)

She was the team leader that ran the trainings in the Eastern part of Nigerian Enugu and Port Harcourt in February 1999. I organized the local population for the one-week Human Rights Education Training in Wesley High School Otukpo, Benue state. We used other local groups within Port Harcourt to reach out to the grassroots. We had a lot of turn-out and the seminar lasted for 5 days in Enugu. We organized the training using the child of each town. We organized them with the local women groups. We also used the Nigerian Bar Association to reach out to the lawyers and the courts. The project cost was $25,000 (USD) and it took us one month to complete.

Facilitator in the Summit of Traditional Rulers for DFID in Enugu State.

Facilitator in Alternative Dispute Resolution for Civil Society in Lagos State Centre for Conflict Resolution and Peace Advocacy.

Facilitator on Adolescent Counseling and Sexuality for UNFPA in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Facilitator for the Youth Summit – Nigeria Youth Organization Abuja

Facilitator on Human Rights Training for Faculty of Law, University of Lagos.

Facilitator for SLGP Lagos on the LEEDS Awareness.

(c) NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE

Trainer – Nigerian Police on Human Rights, till date

(d) THE NIGERIAN INSTITUTE OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS (NIIIA) in collaboration with Random Dynamic Resources Limited. Publisher of Research Intelligence Magazine

I attended the programme, on a topic of, New Flows of foreign Direct Investment from Republic of Korea (South Korea). August 2012

(e) THE CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF ARBITRATORS NIGERIA BRANCH

Attended the Association Membership course

Certificate of Attendance September 2012

(f) ASSOCIATION OF AFRICAN WOMEN FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (AAWORD) NIGERIA CHAPTER

Attended a Two-Day Workshop under the topic; dissemination on migration and development in West Africa: Nigeria case study December 2012

(g) THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE (HUMAN RIGHTS TRANING PROGRAMME)

Certificate of Participation October 2015

(h) SPECIAL CONTROL UNIT AGAINST MONEY LAUNDRING (EFCC)

Certificate of Registration May 2017

ESTATE, RENT & COMMISSION AGENTS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA

Guest Speaker October 2017

(j) LAGOS STATE SECURITY SUMMIT THEME “SECURING LAGOS STATE: TOWARDS A SUSTAINABLE FRAMEWORK FOR A MODERN MEGACITY”

Attended April 2018

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng