Renewable Energy: Why Nigeria must invest in sustainable solutions, development – Hon.Ogene

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has said Nigeria must step up and be more intentional in investing in the renewable energy sector and technologies.

The former deputy House spokesman said besides the need for clean energy, the growing conversation across board about sustainable development in every sphere of life, or sectors of corporate or governance structures emphasise the need for Nigeria to get more invested in the sector.

Ogene, who was speaking during the inauguration of House Committee on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, noted that it was in recognition of the importance of Renewable Energy and technology that the leadership of the 10th Assembly established a Committee to oversee its affairs.

“What that implies, is a new shift from what was – which was the fixation on Nigeria’s oil wealth and the aging technology powered by obviously environmental damaging fossil fuels,” he noted.

The lawmaker stressed that concerted efforts must be made to utilise the natural mineral deposits and resources God has endowed Nigeria with, adding that He “has also given us the wisdom, intellect and ingenuity to protect ourselves and our environment from harmful impacts of some of these resources, which we had relied upon to run our world.

However, he continued, “often times, we had also abused in a manner that they become harmful to us as humans, and destructive agents to our environment.

“Records, research and science, have all shown, evidentially, that fossil fuels are one of such friendly enemies of mankind. When we hear about climate change, or gradual but steady destruction of the ozone layer, we in this part of the world may not relate practically to such seeming ‘abstract conversations’ that may not readily address our peculiar and immediate economic or socio-political challenges.

“But the world is changing and we as a people must not be left behind in taking actions that would protect our environment and ensure that we invest in technological developments that would better our tomorrow.”

He continued, “The devastating and harrowing experiences in the oil-rich Niger Delta area, occasioned by oil spillages, gas flaring, water and soil pollution, that have continually destroyed agricultural activities and aquatic life in the region, are constant and relatable dangers of the adverse impact of fossil energy on our environment.

“So, the global quest for a safer, sustainable and renewable energy, is an indication that we all agree that there is a need for a new way of doing things. Besides the need for clean energy, there’s also a growing conversation across board about sustainable development in every sphere of life, or sectors of corporate or governance structures.”

Ogene emphasised that investing now in renewable energy is one way to ensure a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future as scientists and experts have predicted that the earth’s fossil fuel reserves will deplete in as few as 50 years from now.

“With the fast dwindling global fossil fuel reserve and the increasing danger associated with it, especially as regards its impact on the environment and climate change, renewable energy is the future and Nigeria must step up and be more intentional in investing in the renewable energy sector and technologies,” he said.