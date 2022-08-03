Remita Eases Sales of Oct/Nov WAEC GCE, Becomes Preferred Reseller

As part of its commitment to making registration for the second series of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE GCE) for private candidates seamless, Remita, has commenced the sales of the examination ePINs on its portal.

Prospective candidates can pay for their ePINs through any of the many options on Remita, including cards, USSD, mobile wallet, account transfer, internet banking, or with phone number, until August 12, 2022.

Aside from paying through digital payment channels, candidates can also pay for their ePIN at accredited agent locations and bank branches, nationwide.

To obtain their ePINs, prospective candidates are to click the WAEC icon on the Remita website or the Remita mobile App, select “Buy WAEC PIN”, fill required fields and choose the preferred payment channel.

Once payment is confirmed, the candidate will receive the exam registration ePIN in the email provided at the point of payment on Remita. The candidate is then expected to log on to WAEC’s website or visit any authorised center to complete the registration with their ePIN.

“Candidates for the second series 2022 WASSCE GCE exams are guaranteed a simple and smooth process when they purchase their ePINs on Remita,” said Chinedu Alisa, Business Lead at Remita Payment Services.

He noted that candidates can make their purchase at any time and from anywhere with just a few clicks. “Participants are to visit www.remita.net/waec or download the Remita app, provide requested details and make payment through any of the payment options of choice,” he added.

Candidates should note that the 2022 WAEC GCE registration process has been designed to accommodate biometric features that will be used for validation at the examination centers.

Remita is a leading payment platform in Nigeria for individuals and businesses to easily send and receive money and sort their various bills with ease.