Remita Champions Inclusive Growth at Nigeria Fintech Week 2024

As Nigeria’s financial technology sector continues its transformative journey, Remita, a pioneering payment company, continues to play a key role in shaping the future of the Nigerian and African fintech ecosystems.

Known for its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and reliability, Remita is a major sponsor of the Nigeria Fintech Week (NFW) 2024 where it will be joining other notable local and international fintech brands to champion national inclusive growth.

This year’s NFW, themed “Positioning Africa’s Fintech Ecosystem to Accelerate Inclusive Growth,” offers stakeholders from various economic sectors the opportunity to further explore cutting-edge platforms and solutions for business growth and deep insights. Remita calls on individuals, SMEs, large corporates, startups, financial institutions, non-profits, and governments to connect, collaborate, and unlock new opportunities through its comprehensive suite of payment services.

According to information available on the official NFW website, the 2024 event is expected to attract over 20,000 participants from more than 80 countries, including thought leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, advisory partners, talents, and regulators. With over 100 speakers and 50 exhibitors, the 3-day event promises to be a great platform for business promotion, knowledge-sharing, and strategic partnerships. As one of the most influential players in Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem, Remita’s presence is set to inspire new discussions and solutions on how digital finance can accelerate economic development and prosperity.

Remita’s participation at this year’s NFW will see the launch of its CONNECT campaign which is an amplification of the company’s core philosophy of building a vibrant fintech ecosystem where everyone, everywhere is easily connected. The company will be showcasing its new approach to meeting the needs of its different stakeholders and how they can unlock new opportunities through its comprehensive suite of payment services.

At the event, Remita’s leadership will be part of engaging and insightful sessions that explore the future of fintech in Africa. On Day One, Remita’s CTO, Mujib Ishola, will feature on a Fireside Chat titled “Africa’s Tech in the Age of AI.” In this session, Ishola will join other industry leaders to explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in the African tech landscape and its far-reaching implications for the payments ecosystem. The session promises to deliver key takeaways for businesses, developers, and financial institutions looking to navigate the rapidly evolving AI-driven world.

Day Two will feature a keynote address from Remita’s Managing Director, ‘DeRemi Atanda, who will speak on the strategic importance of digital payment solutions in accelerating economic growth across Africa. Atanda will highlight how Remita’s integrated solutions enable organisations to streamline their payment processes, unlock new revenue opportunities, and drive inclusive growth.

One of the event’s major highlights will be Atanda’s inauguration as a member of the Governing Council of the FinTech Association of Nigeria. This is a testament to Remita’s leadership and long-standing influence in Nigeria’s fintech industry. As a member of the council, Atanda will play a key role in shaping the future of fintech regulation, policy, and innovation in Nigeria and beyond.

Beyond the conference sessions, Remita’s exhibition booth at NFW 2024 will be a vibrant, interactive space where attendees can engage with the company’s innovative solutions and services. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in live demonstrations, explore Remita’s suite of products, and interact with the company’s representatives. Through exciting games, giveaways, and personalised consultations, attendees will discover how connecting with Remita can lead to business growth, operational efficiency, and wealth creation.

Speaking about Remita’s participation at the event, Chinedu Alisa, Head of Digital Assets & Partnerships said, “We are fully positioned to provide the widest range of digital assets in the Nigerian market today through our exciting APIs to integrators and aggregators who are seeking to increase their margins with the least of efforts”.

In addition to showcasing its cutting-edge solutions, Remita is set to announce a new strategic partnership at NFW 2024. This collaboration, aimed at expanding Remita’s reach and influence across Africa, will open new markets and unlock additional revenue streams for users. Backed by Remita’s robust infrastructure and innovative solutions, this partnership is set to further position Remita as a leader in the African fintech space.

As NFW 2024 approaches, Remita remains committed to driving financial inclusion and empowering stakeholders across Africa’s fintech ecosystem. With a legacy of almost two decades of reliability, integrity, and innovation, Remita is a trusted partner for organisations striving to succeed in an increasingly digital world. Through its presence at NFW, Remita will continue to build a community where businesses, individuals, and governments can connect, grow, and create lasting wealth.

Remita is a payment company on a mission to empower everyone everywhere to do more by simplifying payments. Remita plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, offering innovative payment solutions that simplify the way individuals, organizations, and government entities manage their financial transactions.