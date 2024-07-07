Remita Celebrates African Indigenous Businesses at Lagos Leather Fair

In a demonstration of an unwavering commitment to supporting and celebrating indigenous businesses in Nigeria, Remita Payment Services Limited (Remita), an indigenous fintech giant recently sponsored and participated in the recently concluded Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) held at the Balmoral Center, Lagos, on June 29th and 30th.

For years, Remita, a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, has been at the forefront of facilitating seamless transactions for budding businesses, providing them with the tools and support needed to thrive in a competitive market. Beyond solely providing payment solutions, the organisation is deeply committed to fostering the growth and success of indigenous businesses across various sectors in Nigeria.

The Executive Director, Business, Abayomi Oniku, stated, “Remita’s participation in the Lagos Leather Fair is more than just an endorsement of the leather industry. It’s an expression of Remita’s deep-seated commitment to celebrating and supporting African indigenous businesses. As a company, we understand the hard work and tenacity required to build businesses in Nigeria, and we are always willing and happy to champion such efforts.”

As part of its continuous efforts to support local entrepreneurs, Remita collaborates with relevant organisations to provide a formidable ecosystem of tools, expertise, and connections that accelerate the success of entrepreneurs. This reinforces Remita’s objective to establish itself as a brand that entrepreneurs can rely on for their payment solutions and business growth needs.

Over the years, Remita has solidified its position as a trusted partner for Indigenous businesses, helping them navigate the complexities of the business landscape. The organisation is driven by a strong belief that by fostering the growth of indigenous enterprises, we can stimulate economic development, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall quality of life for Nigerians.

According to ‘DeRemi Atanda, the MD/CEO of Remita, “As an organisation, we firmly believe that the growth of our nation is quite heavily hinged on the development of indigenous industries. By cultivating products that we consume locally and exporting them beyond our borders, we can significantly enhance our economic landscape. At Remita, we are steadfast in our commitment to this mission, supporting budding enterprises across Nigeria in various capacities and empowering them to thrive and contribute to the nation’s prosperity.”

One of the highlights of the event was the rewarding of entrepreneurs and shoppers with shopping vouchers and gift items worth over N1 million during the LLF2024 Runway Show and the Award Ceremony. Winners of the shopping vouchers were given the opportunity to purchase beautiful new leather pieces, showcasing Remita’s support for exhibitors at the fair.

At the Lagos Leather Fair, Remita showcased its innovative payment solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes, including SMEs. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with the Remita team, witness live demonstrations of the Remita payment platform, POS terminals, and participate in interactive sessions. This engagement provided valuable insights into how Remita’s tools can streamline financial transactions and improve business operations.

Remita remains committed to creating value for Indigenous businesses through strategic support and innovative solutions. As it continues to expand its reach and impact, Remita invites all entrepreneurs to join it in this journey of growth and success.

Remita Payment Services Limited is a leading provider of electronic payment solutions, serving clients across Nigeria and expanding its services throughout Africa. Dedicated to simplifying financial transactions and offering comprehensive financial solutions, Remita has been instrumental in helping businesses optimise their operations. Under the expert leadership of ‘Deremi Atanda, Remita consistently delivers cutting-edge payment solutions to a diverse range of organisations across various sectors.