Remi Bello commends Rotary Club of Ikoyi, describes it iconic club

The District Governor, District 9110, Rotary International, Remi Bello has stated that the Rotary Club of Ikoyi is one of the iconic clubs under his District.

Bello made the disclosure at the meeting of the club which took place at Westwood Hotel, Ikoyi Lagos on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Mrs. Adenike Bello, wife of the District Governor, at the meeting which had the theme, Couples’ Night, delivered a talk titled, “Conflict Management at the Home: The Love Angle”.

According to Bello who described February as the month of peacebuilding stated “Rotary Club of Ikoyi is one of the Iconic clubs when you talk of number when you talk of activities when you talk of performance, Rotary Club of Ikoyi is one of the top clubs.”

Speaking on what Rotary is doing generally to help build society, he said Rotary has one singular mission, and that singular mission is doing good in the world.

“Rotary as an organization, look at it globally, Rotary has one singular mission, and that singular mission is doing good in the world, since 1917, and we will continue to do good in the world. And one of doing good in the world is what we call our seven areas of focus for Rotary Foundation. And what are these, we take care of, as I said earlier on, peacebuilding, and conflict prevention and resolution.

“We work on water, sanitation, and hygiene, we fund it, where we believe there is a deficiency, and we talk of basic education and literacy, we fund this, it is an area we put money into. Recall, our number one priority project is the eradication of Polio in the world, this is what we put much emphasis on, and we are close to bringing it to an end. By and large Rotary is doing well. The last one I will say is an environment, we support the environment,” Bello stated.

He also spoke on the District Project which is the vaccination of the girl-child against Cervical Cancer, which he said has a global grant, which means it is being funded by the Rotary Club Foundation from the Rotary International. “It is not a small project, it is a big and large project that the Rotary Club of Ikoyi has cued into and they are doing it well.”

Speaking on the topic of the paper delivered by his wife, Mrs. Adenike Bello, titled “Conflict Management in the Home: The Love Angle”, he said “The Topic, I think justice is done to the topic, I want to believe so, a lot of tips were given, languages, it is aimed for the family to be stronger, and moreso, Rotary believes so much in family value. “

Rotarian Nike Maiyaki, the Past President of Rotary Club of Ikoyi said the club is doing well in terms of membership and in terms of contribution. “We are 80 as of today, and in terms of contribution, we are still contributing to Rotary Foundation.”

She spoke also on the environment and how Rotary cares for the environment, “Whichever environment you find yourself, the environment must feel your impact, and cleaning of the environment is one of the ways we impact on the society.”

She advised new members to be dedicated and be passionate in the activities of the club, “I have benefited so much from Rotary, I am not talking in terms of money, but in terms of intellectual development, before I could not talk or face the crowd, I was a shy person, but Rotary developed me, today I look at myself because I know where I am coming from, I say, thank you Rotary for giving me this opportunity.”

