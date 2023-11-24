Religious crisis: Family cries out over three missing members

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The concerned Osilesi family members are in pensive mood over the continued disappearance of its three members following a religious crisis that erupted in Kwara State recently.

Miss Abisola Osilesi, a junior sister to Osilesi Gbenga Adetayo, who narrowly escaped to Akure, the Ondo State capital, to save her life, had been so tormented due to the continued searching for members of the family particularly her brother, Osilesi Gbenga Adetayo, and two children. They are still missing after the crisis.

Adetayo’s Wife, Fatimoh Olaoluwa Osilesi, was also said to have escaped to unknown place in Lagos.

Addressing reporters on Friday at her residence in ljapo Estate, Akure, her new place of abode, Abisola said the disappearance of her senior brother, Osilesi Gbenga Adetayo and two children, had cost untold hardships to the family.

According to her, the search had taken them to many prayer ‘mountains’ and churches even traditional homes to seek for assistance in securing their lost members.

Abisola declared her brother, Gbenga Adetayo and the two kids, Osilesi Sandra Elizabeth 14years, Osilesi Emmanuel Kelvin, nine years, who lived at no 16 Asa Moro in Ilorin as missing.

Gbenga Adetayo , she said, was erroneously accused of colluding with other persons to sponsor Isese festival .

She said the incident was reported to the police on August 16, but till now, nothing was heard of their whereabouts.

Abisola urged the Nigeria Police, the State Security Services and Civil Defence Corps to secure his brother and other missing family members, stressing that they are now helpless about the present development.

