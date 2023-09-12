Relief as UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian travelers, orders Emirates, Etihad Airlines to resume operations immediately

By Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja and By Cosmas Chukwu

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers.

The ban, had affected activities of Nigerians who were regular visitors to the Middle East country for businesses, tourism and leisure.

However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decided to do everything within his power to resolve the diplomatic row between the two countries.

In a statement on Monday, Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced that the meeting with the UAE authorities was fruitful.

The statement stated, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, have finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers.”

” Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

“As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

“In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.”

.As Gov Mbah commends UK for establishing Visa Centre in Enugu

Meanwhile, The British High Commission in Nigeria has announced the establishment of a visa centre in Enugu, South East Nigeria.

This was even as the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, and Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, expressed optimism that the visa facility would boost economic and cultural ties between the UK and the people of Enugu State, South East, and Nigeria in general.

Montgomery said the move was sequel to a request by Governor Mbah and others during his recent visits to the South East with a delegation of the UK High Commission in Nigeria.

The British High Commission announced the new visa centre on Monday in a statement published on its verified twitter handle, @UKinNigeria.

The statement read: “The British High Commission in Nigeria is pleased to announce the opening of a new temporary submission centre for UK visas in Enugu State from 13 September, 2023.

“This facility will operate out of the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road, Off Pascal and Jerk Bus stop, Independence Layout, Enugu and will shortly offer a twice-a-week service.

“The appointment system allows applicants to select Enugu as their application location, when applying for a UK visa. This is in addition to current locations in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

“The temporary submission centre in Enugu opens as a Premium Location, meaning it will cost NGN246,250.00, which includes a Premium Lounge appointment, courier return, SMS notifications, general customer support and guidance”.

The High Commissioner, however, said the centre would be reviewed after three months to determine its sustainability.

“Demand for visa services will be carefully monitored and service reviewed/expanded should there be sufficient volumes. TLS will trial this location for at least 3 months to access uptake of the service and enable decisions on continuation”, the statement said.

Reacting, the British High Commissioner, Montgomery, twitted: “Very pleased that @ UKVIgovuk is trialing a new visa application facility in Enugu: a key request from Peter Mbah and others during recent visits to the State by myself and Deputy High Commissioner, Lagos, Jonny Baxter. Hope this works and helps strengthen our links”.

In his reaction, Governor Mbah, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, commended the UK government, saying the facility would further enhance economic partnership and cultural exchanges between Enugu State and the UK.

“The Enugu State Government received the news of the visa centre with delight and satisfaction. The government therefore looks forward to a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the UK, as the visa centre would help cement the relationship”, Mbah stated.

Mbah equally called on the people, especially those residing in the South-East, to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the facility to file their visa applications in the state, adding the government would continue to ensure improved security both to residents and visitors carrying on business in the state. It reiterated that the state was open for business and investment more than ever before.