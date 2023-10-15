Relief as Senate promises action on Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta expressway, other dilapidated federal roads in Ogun

.As Gov. Abiodun expresses frustration at obstacles faced in reconstructing roads

.’Opposition blackmailing govt on sharing of palliatives’

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has promised to give the necessary support to the Ogun State Government on the reconstruction of all the deplorable federal roads in the state.

Akpabio stated this at the grand finale of the Yewa Cultural Festival with the theme: “Celebration of Culture, Tradition, Music, Cuisine and Dance,” held at the ultra-modern pavilion, Empire Field, Ilaro-Yewa, Ogun State on Saturday.

Akpabio who was particular about the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuts road, affirmed that all hands would be on deck to ensure the completion of the road.

He said that he insisted on driving to the venue for him to have first-hand knowledge of what people go through on the road every day, adding that it took his team more than two hours to drive to Ilaro from Lagos.

Akpabio promised that the Senate would ensure that the construction of the road is handed over to a competent contractor, adding that they would work with the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun to ensure its completion.

He said: “The 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is going to get the list of things you want us to do here.

“I saw the road, two trucks fell on the road, so we ended up spending over two hours on the road. I was determined to go through the road that you go through. Now, I have seen what you have been seeing. From today, I prophesy that your roads are done.

“Yewaland has the greatest number of industries that local government can ever have in Nigeria, just five local governments. Therefore, we recognize the need to use the best set of contractors to do your roads because of the wear and tear. I assure you that we will be working with our brother, Dapo Abiodun. Your lives will not be the same again.”

Senator Akpabio used the occasion to advise youths in Yewaland and the state as a whole to stay off drugs and other fraudulent activities, assuring them that their lives would be better when they stayed clean.

“For the youths of Yewaland, I will advise you, never engage in anything that will bring disrepute to your domain. Don’t do drugs, no banditry, no kidnapping, no fraud. I assure you that the blessings of God will be upon you,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Abiodun pleaded with the Senate to prevail on the Federal Government to transfer the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road to the state because of its importance to the socio-economic development of the state.

The governor said it took him three hours to drive from Abeokuta to Ilaro, noting that efforts made by the state to ensure the transfer of the road did not yield any positive results.

Prince Abiodun said that his administration is currently concluding discussions on the reconstruction of the Abeokuta-Olorunda-Imeko and the Abeokuta-Iborro-Ilaro roads.

He said: “I also want to announce to you that I am currently concluding discussions with the Minister of Works on the reconstruction of the Abeokuta-Olorunda-Imeko road and the completion of the Abeokuta-Iborro-Ilaro road. This will complement the Imasayi-Iborro-Ayetoro road.

“Mr Senate President, it took me three hours to get here from Abeokuta. I am sure it took you just as much to get here from Lagos because of the deplorable state of Lagos-Abeokuta Road. Mr Senate President, please help us with the Federal Government to transfer this road to us. This road is very key to our socio-economic economic development.”

The governor disclosed that the construction of the Sagamu-Obele road has commenced, using the Dangote Cement Company tax credit scheme.

“I am proud to say that the construction of Sagamu to Obele road that I personally facilitated in 2019 when I assumed office in partnership with Dangote Cement Company using the Federal tax credit scheme has begun,” he said.

The governor also noted that the Ilaro-Owode road is nearing completion in line with his promise to put an end to the era of only performing groundbreaking in Yewaland.

Abiodun promised that his administration would continue to support various cultural initiatives to keep the identity of the people of the state intact.

Earlier in his remarks, the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle commended the Senate President and the governor for attending the grand finale of the festival.

He disclosed that the festival will be held every two years.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of an award of excellence on Governor Dapo Abiodun and the installation of the Senate President as the Are Fiwagboye of Yewaland.

.’Opposition blackmailing govt on sharing of palliatives’

Meanwhile, the Ogun State government on Sunday raised the alarm over the ongoing attempt by opposition politicians to rubbish efforts by the state and the federal governments to provide relief to the vulnerable people to cushion the effects of the recent subsidy removal.

The state government warned Nigerians to be wary of the antics of such politicians who have been going about to rubbish the palliative programmes put in place meant to cater for the poorest of the poor.

Reacting to recent online videos in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Lekan Adeniran, the Ogun State government said some agents of the opposition have resorted to media blackmail to discredit the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Describing the perpetrators of the media blackmail as fifth columnists, the statement noted that the federal government was unambiguous in saying the palliative is not meant for everybody but for the most vulnerable people in the society.

The statement noted that it smacks of bad blood and evil intentions for some fifth columnists to be spreading falsehoods targeted at discrediting the ongoing well coordinated distribution across the state.

According to the statement, the government of Governor Abiodun has been severally lauded at home and abroad for the efficient and prudent manner the sharing of the palliatives has been handled.

“Let it be recalled that Governor Abiodun made it clear to everybody involved in sharing the palliatives that it must get to the intended beneficiaries.

“But in spite of the painstaking effort of the government to ensure that the palliatives get to the right beneficiaries promptly, some people are unrelenting in their bids to tar the administration with negative brushes for reasons not beyond politics.

“This explains the case of the man in a recent video who claims to be a Community Development Association chairman somewhere in the state. Taking to social media and throwing cautions to the wind, he betrayed the posture of a man out to do mischief so as to score cheap political gains ,” he said

The statement expressed surprise at the man’s claim that the bag of rice he displayed was meant for his entire CDA.

“This man is aware that the bag of rice is meant for ONE vulnerable family in the community, and not for all the residents. It was sent to him as the chairman for onward transfer to a vulnerable widow in his community.

“But, instead of ensuring that it gets to the intended beneficiary, he chose to play politics with the palliative, exposing himself as the destructive opposition agent that he actually is.

“This man’s expression of disappointment is against the federal government’s clear instructions on the palliatives. He clearly got it wrong thinking that government was ready to provide enough bags of rice that would go round every family in his community. It is also obvious that he was out on a hatchet job.

“It has also been established by some members of his community that more bags of rice were sent to other beneficiaries in Shokeye community through other stakeholders. Sadly, the chose to play dirty politics on the social media for which his political party is known for.

“Need we tell him and his sponsors that they cannot secure the political victory they could not win at the polls and at the tribunal by telling lies and half truths on the social media as regards the well thought out palliative arrangement in the state,” the statement added.

The statement recalled that another CDA boss in the same Obafemi Owode Local Governments, Mr. Timothy Agboola, who had made similar remarks later retracted all he said.

Mr. Agboola, it would be recalled later discovered that many bags of rice were shared in his community while the one given to him was meant for just one vulnerable family.

A rejoinder by the LGA said all groups were equally represented at the stakeholders meeting and committee set up by the government to monitor the distribution of the palliative across wards, villages, communities and town within the local government.

The groups include, traditional rulers, Baales, religious body, Community Development Associations, youths, security agencies, market men and women and People Living with Disability among others

“At no time or place has any community or group been given one 10kg bag of rice as their share of the relief materials as displayed by the CDA chairman.

“We call on the general public to disregard the content of the video and others in circulation. They are not the true reflection of the palliatives sharing mechanism.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun is doing everything possible to bring succour to the generality of our people, including the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and electric powered tricycles and motorcycles to reduce the cost of transportation to the barest minimum in the state,” the statement said.