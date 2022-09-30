Champion Newspapers Limited
Release Nnamdi Kanu before it’s too late, IPOB tells FG

The Indigenous People of Biafra has asked the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Mazi Kanu, on health grounds, before it’s too late.

The group insisted that Kanu did not commit any crime, saying that the IPOB leader was “criminally abducted” from Kenya and placed in illegal detention in Nigeria.

In a statement by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, it urged Justice Binta Nyako to protect the sanctity of the judiciary by ordering the Federal Government to release the detained IPOB leader.

The group said the unlawful rendition of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria constituted a natural bar to any prosecution or his further detention in DSS solitary confinement and also a violation of his fundamental rights.

The statement read, “We, the global movement of IPOB, wish to state unequivocally that the rendition of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria since June 2021 till date is a violation of his fundamental rights.“No civilised nation in the world, more so, those under common law system of justice, condone kidnapping and extrajudicial transfer of suspects across international borders, without the authority of law grounded in an extradition process.

“Nigeria court must protect the sanctity of the institution of judiciary by ordering for the unconditional release of Kanu on the face of the fundamental violations of international and local laws by the Federal Government in the abduction and extraordinary rendition of our great leader.

“We insist that our great leader, Kanu, should be released unconditionally without much delay and hesitation.”

