Rejection of Nigerian food products abroad: NAFDAC to commence 6 regulatory measure-approaches to address situation

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Worried by the rate Nigerian food products are rejected abroad, especially in the United Kingdom (UK), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has resolved to commence six regulatory-measure approaches to address the issue.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, who disclosed this said the decision to ratify the situation was the outcome of the agency’s side line discussions recently with UK Food Standard Agency (FSA) during the recently concluded workshop on Nigeria-UK Enhanced Trade & Investment Partnership (ETIP) held in London.

Represented at the event by Dr. Abimbola Adegboye, Director, Ports Inspection Directorate and Head of Office of Trade and International Relations, the DG engaged the FSA on the unabated incidences of reject of Nigerian food products exported to the United Kingdom, non-notifications on such rejects and non-engagement of NAFDAC on the matter and the need for mutual recognition of electronic certification of both government agencies of export certification, among others.

Adeyeye said the challenge bedeviling the export process of NAFDAC regulated products especially, assuring safety and quality status of food exports in Nigeria has been traced to:

Non-compliance with advisory guidelines established by NAFDAC to encourage participatory exports, non-utilization of hitherto free laboratory testing by NAFDAC for export samples coupled with the connivance of unscrupulous agents.

Others, she said were, “unwillingness of exporters to comply with minimal sanitary and phytosanitary measures required for exports to countries with stringent market access.

“Poor packaging, disregard for importation requirements of trading partners countries

Penchant for sourcing from open markets for exports without any form of minimal safety or quality specifications

Unwillingness to invest in pre-export activities that help to ensure sustainable export.

“Disinformation on the roles of NAFDAC in the pre-shipment inspection and verification exercise of container stuffing”.

She listed the approaches to tackle the issues to include: “Immediate inclusion and implementation, as a matter of urgency, of NAFDAC Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Hygienic Practices (GHP) and Laboratory testings (e.g., mycotoxin, pesticide residue, and heavy metals) certification for the regulated products – food, drug, and others by the National Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) as administered by the FGN appointed Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs)”.

“Inclusion of NAFDAC in the CBN Export Proceed (NXP) form processing”,.

The Director General said she would be engaging very soon with the Comptroller General of Customs as the new administrator of the Nigeria Single Window Trade portal to facilitate the process.

Adeyeye informed that she had earlier engaged with CBN (Trade and Exchange Division) and Federal Ministry of Finance (Home Finance) on the same matter.

“Strengthening in-country regulatory infrastructures on export such as listed below:

Development and introduction of NAFDAC Regulations on Export 2022”, she noted.

According to her, the regulation is already hosted on NAFDAC website with e-copy sent to exporters, trade associations and professional bodies for their inputs and comments within the next 60 days that started from 11th October 2023.

Other measures were, “Registration by NAFDAC of all exporters of its Regulated Products. This is in addition to the general registration by Nigerian Exports Promotion Council (NEPC).

“NAFDAC’s continuation of its Awareness and Sensitization meetings with the export trade operators on its reviewed guidelines on export of NAFDAC regulated products. This is also on NAFDAC website for compliance.

“Closer working relationship with NAFDAC’s sister Agencies, and major trading partners on safety and quality of Nigerian exports, starting with UK and EU.

“Evidence-based national monitoring of Pesticide Residues as part of continuous engagement with the UK FSA, and as a road map for the lifting of the ban on dried beans by first quarter of 2024.

“Continuous engagements, internally with CBN, FMOF, NCS, NAQS and, externally with European Union (EU). This had started yielding positive results with EU reduction of Nigeria melon inspection from 100% to 50%”.

She implored all Nigerian exporters trading in NAFDAC regulated products to obtain necessary certifications for processing of their products.

“These could be processed, semi-processed, food-destined for further processing or bulk food such as cocoa, sesame seed, groundnut, melon or grains (e.g., beans, indigenous rice, etc.) tea materials, ogbonno and mellon; drugs, cosmetics, chemicals, agro-chemicals, beverages, fruit juices, and medical devices.

“All exporters should join hands with NAFDAC and contact the Agency for more information on Single Window Trade (SWT) portal: www.trade.gov.ng.

“They must leave ample time for processing unless their product is already registered (for destination country), the facility already has cGMP certification, and the client has been a regular exporter with good records with NAFDAC”, she noted..

Going forward, to stem the worsening situation, she warned that no patriot should export any NAFDAC Regulated product without it passing through and being certified of its safety and quality status including full compliance with the destination country government requirements.

Adeyeye said this was also very important to avert colossal economic loss resulting from the rejection of non-compliant exports by the trading partners.