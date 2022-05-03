Reinstated Ebonyi PDP Chairman resumes duty, urged members to eschew rancour to guarantee its victory come 2023

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The newly reinstated Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State Barrister Silas Onu, on Monday took over the Chairmanship of the Party following the sack of the former helsman Mr Toochukwu Okorie by an Abuja Federal High Court.

Barrister Onu contested the Chairmanship position of the party in the State and lost to Mr Okorie.

In the course of the litigations, Barrister Onu cited irregularities during the Congress that produced Mr Okorie.

The Court ruled in favour of Barrister Onu and declared him the authentic winner of the Congress.

Onu, following the Federal High Court judgement, assumed the party leadership amist pomp and pageantry.

Addressing party faithfuls at the Secretariat in abakaliki the state capital Barrister Onu stated “my agenda is to make sure that PDP presents a fair, credible platform for all Aspirants to compete and represent the party,”

” It will be an exercise in futility if we gather to deceive ourselves, our job is to present the best candidates tthat the delegates want that will win election”

“We are not interested in where you come from or whether you are handsome or not, what we need is winning ability”.

Barrister Onu urged party members to remain faithful and be resilient, adding that PDP remains a leading party in the state.

In a remark, a frontline governorship aspirant of the party Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, called for collaborative efforts of all party faithfuls to ensure the victory of the party .

Dr Odii said that he has the capacity to win the governorship seat of the state if he emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

He reiterated that he would pursue wealth creation and youth empowerment inaddition to lifting the state out of poverty.

In attendance to receive the Party Chairman included members of the State Working Committee anong others.