Rehabilitation of third mainland bridge: Umahi hails contractor over quality job

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi, has commended the contractor handling the rehabilitation of the third mainland bridge, Messrs CCECC for the good job done on the bridge.

Umahi gave the commendation when he and the minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun undertook the inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos.

While Inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation work Tuesday, the Ministers took time to examine different aspects of the rehabilitation work, commending the contractor, over the good efforts so far.

Umahi particularly gave good attention to the ongoing relaying of asphalt pavements of the bridge which commenced at the Owornshoki end of the 11.8kn bridge, noting the quality of work by the contractor, encouraging them to maintain the quality of work.

On the installation of the solar based street lights and the CCTV cameras on the 3rd mainland, Umahi described solar lights as very useful, saying it will be strategic for road users.

He however told the contractor to ensure the right quality materials are utilised to ensure value for money.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information, Olusola Abiola, in the inspection team of the two ministers were other senior government officials and the Contractor handling the project.

It would be recalled that the Ministers of Works and Finance had early in January this year visited the ongoing construction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road projects to assess the status of the project