Register your vehicles in the police digitalized central motor registry (CMR), Imo Police urges Imolites

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State Police Command has called on the people of the state to register their vehicles in the command’s digitalized central motor registry (CMR) portal for security proposed

The Imo Command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye in an official statement issued in Owerri the state capital Wednesday, brought to the notice of the general public that the Nigeria Police Force has revitalized and digitalized the central motor registry (CMR) to tackle vehicle-related offenses, including car theft, snatching, kidnapping, carjacking, hit-and-run incidents, e.t.c., largely attributed to the use of unregistered vehicles

Also, the command noted that the vehicles affected include Vehicles with tinted glasses

According to the command, ” these factors pose significant challenges across the Country ”

It further explained that the vehicles covered by the new policy include Sports utility vehicles (SUVs), Saloon cars, trucks, buses of all kinds, tricycles, motorcycles etc.”

According to the command, Other accessible services are:

*REQUEST FOR MOTOR VEHICLE INFORMATION*

*REQUEST FOR CHANGE OF VEHICLE OWNERSHIP*

*REQUEST FOR CHANGE OF VEHICLE LICENCE/ NUMBER PLATES*

*REQUEST FOR CHANGE OF VEHICLE CHASSIS OR BODY*

*REQUEST FOR CHANGE OF VEHICLE COLOUR*

*REQUEST FOR INT’L DRIVER’S PERMIT*

*REQUEST FOR INT’L CERTIFICATE FOR MOTOR VEHICLE*

*REQUEST FOR TINTED GLASS PERMIT*

*REQUEST FOR SPY NUMBER PLATES PERMIT*

*REPORT OF STOLEN/RECOVERED VEHICLE FROM 2018 TILL DATE.

It also revealed that the benefits of the digitalization of vehicle information through the Central Motor Registry to the general public are seen as listed below:,

Enhanced Security, With a digitalized CMR in place, citizens can have greater confidence in the security of their vehicles. Accurate and real-time vehicle information will assist in the prevention and swift resolution of vehicular crimes, ensuring that citizens’ assets are safeguarded.

2.*Efficient Law Enforcement*: The Police will be better equipped to enforce laws related to motor vehicles, such as registration and licensing. This will lead to safer roads and improved traffic management, benefiting all road users.

3.*Crime Deterrence*: The comprehensive database of motor vehicles will serve as a deterrent to potential criminals who might use vehicles for illegal activities.

The knowledge that law enforcement has access to accurate information can discourage criminal behavior.

4.*Expedited Investigations*: In cases of accidents or disputes involving motor vehicles, the digitalized CMR will expedite investigations, providing quick resolution and reducing inconvenience for citizens.

National Security*: The ability of the Force to maintain accurate vehicular information contributes to national security. It ensures that vehicles associated with criminal activities can be tracked and addressed promptly.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc(+) enjoins Imolites to embrace this opportunity of enrolling their vehicles (including motorcycles and tricycle) in the digitalized CMR and be part of the collective effort in enhancing security and safety of our society. Visit – https://cmris.npf.gov.ng for registration of vehicles and hppts://report.cmr.npf.gov.ng for reporting of stolen but yet to be recovered vehicles from January 1st 2018 till date. For complaints/assistance, on the CMR registration in the state, please contact the Command’s CMR department via 09023266051, 08117779091 or the Police Public Relations Department (PPRO) via 08148024755 or 07067419738.