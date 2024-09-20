Reforms: Nigerians should expect gains from current hardship – Hamzat

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Thursday said the current reforms in the country are necessary to reposition the country for economic growth.

The Deputy Governor who stated this at a special prayer session organized by the state government to mark his 60th birthday at Community Central Mosque, Alausa urged Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration that has taken bold steps to embark on wholistic economic reforms to revamp the economy.

The prayer session was attended by political bigwigs, traditional rulers, frontline clergymen and members of the state’s executive council

Hamzat urged Nigerians to expect the gains from the current pains and ensure that the country does not disintegrate.

He lauded the Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his,’’ dedication to the state, brotherliness, thoroughness and passion for the job. Just about two days ago, Mr. Governor was still telling me that Femi, that fourth mainland Bridge project must be done. The passion he brings to the jobs, to the state is uncommon.

Hamzat explained that the passion and hard work has seen the Lagos state, a sub-national government executing big projects like the rail line projects only done by national governments.

In his goodwill message, the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu paid glowing tributes to his deputy describing him as a very hard-working, dependable and loyal deputy.

He said contrary to the belief in some quarters that they will not be able to work together, they have both worked perfectly together to transform the state without rancour.

He said Hamzat’s administrative acumen, erudition and dint of hard work had been noticed by all and sundry including his colleague governors, saying the bond between him and his deputy had transcended the current offices they occupy.

