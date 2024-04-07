Reduce appetite for foreign goods – APC chieftain urges

. Says Tinubu’s unified exchange rate yielding positive results

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has enjoined Nigerians to reduce their appetite for foreign goods to fast-track the growth of the nation’s economy.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, on Sunday, Oyintiloye said Nigeria as a nation must also cut its dependence on foreign goods, increase local production and enhance entrepreneurship, stressing that it would help to strengthen the Naira which was under too much pressure.

He said ” By importing, we are simply developing the economies of the countries we buy from through job creation, value chain maintenance, capacity for product development and other spin-off effects of production.

“We have to feed our population and depend less on importation to fast-track development of our country.”

The former lawmaker further revealed the strategic policy of President Bola Tunubu, on the unification of exchange rate has started yielding positive results.

Recall that in February 2024, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of measures to control inflation and stabilise the naira, raised its benchmark interest rate, known as the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 200 basis points to 24.75 percent from 22.75 percent.

He held that the policy initially led to unsavoury experiences for Nigerians, adding that the experience of the past few weeks was an indication that the initiative was beginning to have positive impact on the nation’s economy.

The APC chieftain praised and expressed great relief for Nigerians over the remarkable rate at which the naira has been strengthening versus the dollar on both the official and parallel markets.

He further noted that the country’s economy would attract foreign portfolio investments due to its current expansion, which would also stabilize prices and restrain the tendency of inflation.

Additionally, Oyintiloye lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria for successfully clearing a $7 billion forex backlog, pointing out that this will keep the exchange rate stable.

His words “The strategic policy of President Bola Tinubu, on the unification of exchange rate has started yielding positive results.

“With the steady appreciation of naira in the last few weeks, we can begin to say the worst is over.

“In the next few months, we will continue to reap the benefits of the tough economic decisions that was made by the president.

“This will clearly proove to us that the president meant well for all Nigerians in all his economic policies.

“The way the naira is fast appreciating against the dollar and other currency is amazing and I know we will soon be benefiting from it.”

He however, appealed to Nigerians to continue to exercise patience with the president, assuring that things will continue to get better.

” The Renewed Agenda of the president will be fulfilled and Nigerians will surely laugh last”, he said.