Redrick PR wins Silver at 2024 Pitcher’s Festival Awards

Redrick Public Relations, one of Nigeria’s vibrant and versatile communications outfit is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Silver Award for Media Relations and Brand Storytelling at the prestigious 2024 Pitcher’s Festival Awards.

This recognition highlights Redrick PR’s excellence in crafting compelling narratives and establishing influential media connections that elevate brand visibility and engagement.

The Public Relations outfit headed by its visionary, articulate, pragmatic, astute and committed CEO, Ijeoma Balogun clinched the coveted Pitcher Awards for its outstanding outing with Gangs of Lagos Campaign under the Culture Category and Subcategory under Media Relations and Brand Story telling also under the Prime Video Brand.

The Pitcher’s Festival Awards, known for celebrating outstanding achievements in the public relations and marketing industry, recognized Redrick PR for its innovative approach and exceptional results in media relations and brand storytelling for Gangs of Lagos.

This accolade reflects the agency’s commitment to delivering impactful and authentic stories that resonate with audiences and drive brand success.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award,” said Ijeoma Balogun, CEO of Redrick PR. “It is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team, who are dedicated to helping our clients tell their stories in meaningful ways. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of media relations and brand storytelling.”

This is also evident in its nomination for Brand Building at the SABRE Awards. Being shortlisted places Redrick PR among the top contenders for brand-building excellence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

This year’s Pitcher’s Festival Awards saw a highly competitive field of entrants from around the globe, making Redrick PR’s Silver Award a significant achievement. The Culture category is evaluated by the Culture Jury across subcategories like Cultural Insights, Employee Engagement, Excellence in PR, Public Affairs, Influencers, and Reputation Management.

Redrick PR is a full-service PR firm with core competencies in media relations, brand storytelling, influencer marketing, and crisis communication. Representing top brands in entertainment, consumer goods, beauty, sports, and lifestyle, the dynamic team of communication executives crafts compelling campaigns that cut through the noise globally.

