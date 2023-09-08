Record-breaking attendance at agenda-setting 2023 edition of Gastech  

Gastech 2023 concluded today, after four action packed days at Singapore EXPO where delegates, exhibitors, and attendees debated the issues driving the global energy industry and shaping its future. More than 750 exhibiting companies displayed their latest cutting-edge products and innovations to 44,957 energy industry professionals.

From ways to achieve energy security, the potential of hydrogen and multinational collaboration on net zero goals, panellists in Gastech 2023’s wide-ranging programme explored the topics making headlines around the world. Attendees aligned on the way forward for the energy transition, including the need to prioritise greenhouse gas emissions reductions, fund vital research and development programmes, and give voice to industry priorities in global policy discussions.

During the Strategic Conference sessions, attendees heard from an exciting range of world-renowned speakers, including:

H.E. Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore

H.E. Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Egypt

Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State Gas, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

H.E. George Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Cyprus

H.E. Bapak Tutuka Ariadji, Deputy Minister, Director General of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Indonesia

Hon. Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum (IEF)

Willie L. Phillips, Chairman, US Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC)

Following these critical debates, Governing Body co-chairs commended the strength of this year’s event and its success in creating consensus around the critical role of natural gas, LNG, and hydrogen as key enablers of future energy security and accelerators of the energy transition.

Nick Milne, Managing Director Upstream Energy Capital, Macquarie Bank, said: “Natural gas and LNG are often talked about as bridging fuels. Well, that bridge has gotten longer. We have already grown the programme by about 25% since the pre-pandemic conferences, and what we have brought with that is a lot more diversity in terms of profile and debate – the programme has really adapted. Part of the richness of Gastech is that we don’t know exactly what we will be talking about next year.”

Anne-Sophie Corbeau, Global Research Scholar, Columbia Center for Global Energy Policy, Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, said: “We need coordination and collaboration between the different parts of the industry. This is essential. Gastech has been able to attract different crowds and very senior and experienced people. I am struck by the diversity of speakers: all the countries, all the regions, all the ages. We have already started working on Gastech 2024, as we are always thinking ahead. We are going to continue to focus on the major themes of decarbonisation.”

Next year, Gastech will return to Houston from 17-20 September 2024, for the first time since 2019. Known as the Energy Capital of the World, the city is home to companies right across the energy value chain, and some of the world’s largest LNG export facilities, as well as being a hub for innovation and technology.

Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First Corporation, said: “Gastech is a global event that draws tens of thousands of attendees and millions of dollars in economic impact to its host city, and we are incredibly excited to have it in Houston. The conversation around the future of the energy industry is a different one today than it was just five years ago when Gastech was last here. We believe the role Houston is playing in leading the energy transition to a low carbon future makes this an ideal place to host this important global event and we look forward to expanding on the success we had in 2019 when Gastech returns next year.”

Gastech, which takes place in a different location each year, is the world’s largest integrated conference and exhibition for the natural gas, LNG, low carbon solutions, and climate technologies, and draws more than 40,000 international visitors from across the energy value chain. Attendees include heads of state and government, energy ministers, CEOs, and global business leaders, through to management and operational-level executives, engineers, scientists, and emerging talent.