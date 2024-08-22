Recognition of Excellence and Service to the Nation – NDC Award to Gov Zulum

The National Defence College (NDC) Governing Board has awarded His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday 21 August 2024 at the NDC Course 32 Dinner/ Awards Night, which was held at the National Defence College Herbert Macauley Road, Abuja.

The Award was in recognition of Gov Zulum’s contribution to knowledge transfer, commitment to the fight against Insurgency and nation-building in Nigeria. The event had in attendance many dignitaries including the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

The Borno State Honourable Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, represented His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum to receive the Award on his behalf.

