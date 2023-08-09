Recess: Money sent to senators to enjoy holiday, Akpabio says

.Holiday allowance, a scam – HURIWA

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has told his colleagues in the Upper Chamber that the clerk of the National Assembly will send some money into their various bank accounts to enable them to enjoy their holiday.

In the video which surfaced online on Wednesday, August 9, Akpabio made the statement before a motion of adjournment was moved at the end of the Senate’s ministerial screening.

He said, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly.”

Shortly after, the head of the nation’s Red chamber was alerted by some of his colleagues that the plenary session was live on television.

Akpabio then made another statement to ‘counter’ what he had earlier revealed.

He said, “I withdraw that statement.”

He continued, “In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

The Senate concluded the screening of 45 out of a total 48 of ministerial nominees that were sent by President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has expressed concerns over a viral video in which the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, purportedly spoke on the disbursement of funds to senators for holiday purposes.

Also, the body described the Senate under the leadership of Akpabio as sleepy, rudderless, cash conscious, unpatriotic and anti-poor just.

Accordingly, it asked the Senate President to step aside and subject himself to investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC for violating the relevant laws on lawful allowances or be impeached without further waste of time.

It warned Nigerians to be ready for a long drawn battle to safeguard democracy, saying that as it is, the legislature and the judiciary are now both captives and political hostages of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

HURIWA in a statement its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko demanded transparency and accountability by urging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the ICPC to summon the Senate President for a thorough explanation.

HURIWA noted that public outrage and scepticisms have trailed Akpabio’s comment and therefore demanded that the Senate President provide comprehensive clarification regarding the source, purpose, and amount of the funds disbursed.

With a firm call to action, HURIWA stressed that if Akpabio fails to provide the needed information, Nigerians will be left with no choice but to believe that the funds were, in fact, payments for ministerial clearance.

“The timing of this revelation is deeply concerning, especially in the wake of the controversial ministerial screening process. If Senator Akpabio doesn’t want the people of Nigeria to think aloud about the cash largesse he announced for senators, then let him surrender to ICPC immediately for investigation.

“Failure to do so should be taken as an affront to constitutionalism and therefore should be impeached or recalled by his constituents,” it said.

HURIWA’s also criticized the opacity of the ministerial screening procedure, likening it to an exclusive secret society enlistment programme, despite being televised.

It specifically questioned the transparency of the entire process and raised concerns about undue influence from the executive arm of the government.

“Are National Assembly members entitled to holiday allowances? If so, how much are they entitled to, and have they met the duration of service required to start earning allowances? Furthermore, is the holiday allowances included in the approved payments under the revenue mobilization structure?

The group said that the crux of its concerns revolved around the entitlement and disbursement of the allowances for National Assembly members which are stipulated by the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission.

“These include accommodation (200% of basic salary), domestic staff (75% of basic salary), utilities (30% of basic salary), house maintenance (5% of basic salary), wardrobe (25% of basic salary), and furniture (300% of basic salary)”.

It herefore underscored the need for transparency, fairness and accountability within Nigeria’s legislative processes, adding that as Nigeria’s democracy and governance stand at a critical juncture, there was the need for the nation to uphold the principles of justice, transparency and equal representation.

It challenged all citizens to demand answers and actively participate in safeguarding the integrity of the country’s democratic institutions.