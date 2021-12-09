Recapitalisation :Pension Fund Administration optimistic on meeting April deadline

Managers of pension industry in Nigeria have expressed optimism on the capacity of Pension Fund (PFAs) Administrators to comply with the industry’s new minimum capital requirement saying that they welcome the decision to raise the bar in the area of capital adequacy.

The pension fund administrators who spoke under the orgies of Pension Fund Operators Association (PenOp) at a media retreat in Lagos said that revealed the interest of PFAs to ensuring the growth and stability of the pension scheme in the country if only to guaranty retirees of payment of the pensions.

Mr Ehimeme Ohioma who is the head of surveillance department of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) while speaking at the retreat said that the issue of recapitulation is in the best interest of the industry considering the urgent need for PFAs to remain solvent at all times in the face of the industry’s promise to deliver quality service.

According to Mr Ohioma, PFAs are been challenged to embrace hybrid digitalisation of their programmes and operations amid recruitment and retainment of professional manpower against the backdrop of competition between the pension and banking industries.

It would be recalled that PenCom had in April this year increased the minimum paid up capital of PFAs from its curry level of N1bn to N5bn. Companies have till April 2022 to comply y the requirement. The last time that the capital base of pension fund administrators was increased was in 2011 when PenCom moved it from N150 million N5 billion.

Mr. Ohioma revealed that talks are on going among PFAs on issues relating to mergers and acquisitions as route to staying in business. He disclosed that not less to 10 PFAs have attained the new capital requirement.

“A number of PFAs have increased, the number of subscribers to the pension scheme have also increased and the industry is expanding with the coming on board of micro pension scheme. There is the need for digitalization and hiring of more qualified personnel. Do, there is the need for us to increase capital base. Many PFAs are complying with recapitalization through fund raising, mergers and acquisitions” he noted.

Earlier in his presentation, Mr Duada Ahmed who is the head, Micropension Department of PenCom said that the idea behind the introduction of Micropension (MPP) Plan by PenCom in March of 2019 was to help operators of the informal sector plan for their retirement. The scheme he said is gaining tracking. He was quick to observe the desire of PenCom to get more of the informal sector into the pension fund safety net.

According to him, self employed people among those in trade and related businesses are the primary target if the MPP hence the flexibility in design and operation of the scheme which allows contributors to chose whether to make daily, weekly or monthly payment into their Retirement Savings Account (RSA).

It would be recalled the pension assets under the jurisdiction of PenComm is in excess of N12 trillion.

