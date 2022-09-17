Reason interest in BBNaija has declined – Catholic priest, Ugwu

A popular Nigerian Missionary Priest, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, working in the Gambia, has urged Nigerians to channel their energy towards voting for the right leaders so that there will be jobs for the youths.

Fr Ugwu said this would discourage the monetary enticement that induces people to go for Big Brother Naija reality show and commit all kinds of immoral acts.

Talking via his verified Facebook page, on Saturday, Fr Ugwu said nothing is more important now than getting it right.

Part of his post read: “They tried to reduce your sense of judgment, they concluded that you will choose the show over the desire to push for a better government. But you have proven them wrong so far.

“Nothing is more important than getting it right this time around”.

The priest advised Nigerians to channel their energy towards voting for the right leaders instead of voting for BBNaija housemates.

He also added that the purported decline in the interest people have in BBNaija this year has shown that it might not recover.

