Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide Memorial Lecture: Smart Grid Technology Key to Power Distribution Revolution –Experts

Improving power quality and reliability in Nigeria using smart grid technology was the focus of the Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide Memorial Lecture, held to honour the late Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide, FNSE, OFR, mni, NN (Rtd).

The lecture, titled: “Smart Grid Technology: Revolutionizing Nigeria’s Power Distribution”, provided insights into the potential of smart meters and smart grids in addressing Nigeria’s ongoing power distribution challenges.

Managing Director of Protogy Global Services, Engr Ademola Agoro, FNSE, who was the Guest Speaker at the event, emphasized that smart meters could provide real-time data on electricity consumption, voltage levels, and frequency variations, enabling utilities to quickly identify and resolve power quality issues.

Additionally, smart grids, equipped with sensors and advanced monitoring systems, can help improve transmission capacity and reliability by delivering actionable data in real-time to prevent outages and manage threats to the grid infrastructure.

“Smart grids have the capacity to transform Nigeria’s power distribution system through better asset management and operational planning, leading to a more reliable and efficient energy network,” Engr Agoro stated during his presentation.

The lecture, organized by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Abeokuta Branch, was a tribute to the life and legacy of Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide, a distinguished engineer and leader who held pivotal roles as a Federal Commissioner for Transport and later Works and Housing, and was a pioneer of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

In her remarks, NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, who served as the Chairman of the occasion, commended the leadership of the NSE Abeokuta Branch under Engr. Olumayowa Idowu, FNSE, for their efforts in promoting professional development and addressing critical national issues through public lectures.

She hailed the event as an important step in driving conversations around sustainable engineering solutions for Nigeria’s power sector.

The memorial lecture also featured glowing tributes to Rear Admiral Olumide from notable dignitaries, including Chief Olabode George, FNSE, former Military Governor of Ondo State; Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, FNSE, represented by Engr. Olanike Ogunbona, FNSE; Dr Jumole Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business; Chief Sesan Okutoro, representing the President of Abeokuta Club; and other distinguished guests such as Engr. Olufolahan Olumide, former Ogun Commissioner, Engr. Tony Ojeshina, and several others.

All speakers commended the late Rear Admiral Olumide’s enduring contributions to the nation.

In his welcome address, Engr. Olumayowa Idowu, FNSE, Chairman of NSE Abeokuta, reflected on Rear Admiral Olumide’s legacy, urging fellow engineers to embrace the future of engineering and technology through innovations like smart grid systems.

“The advancement of smart grid technology offers a pathway to overcoming longstanding issues in Nigeria’s power distribution,” he said, calling on engineers to contribute meaningfully to national growth.

Responding on behalf of the Olumide family, Secretary, FCT Women Affairs, Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, expressed gratitude to the NSE Abeokuta Branch and its Chairman, Engr Olumayowa Idowu, FNSE, for organizing the memorial lecture in honor of their late father.

The event served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of Rear Admiral Olumide and to spotlight the pivotal role of smart grid technology in transforming Nigeria’s power sector.

