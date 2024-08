A new era of transformation began in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike took over as Minister of the FCT, heralding President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

FAVOUR ISHEMBER writes on how Barr Wike, whose unwavering commitment and innovative approach to governance are driving progress and redefining the FCT’s future. The tangible results and renewed sense of optimism are palpable, reshaping the heart of the Nigerian Capital City.

This ambitious initiative is bringing about significant metamorphosis in both urban and rural areas, revitalizing the region’s landscape and communities. Through this initiative, the FCT is experiencing a remarkable turnaround, with improvements in infrastructure, housing, security, healthcare, and education. The region is being transformed into a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous hub, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s vision to the satisfaction of most residents.

Infrastructure Development:

Barr Wike has overseen extensive road construction and maintenance projects, particularly in rural areas. New roads and bridges have improved connectivity, fostering economic growth and reducing rural-urban migration.

Under his watch, the FCT Administration has demonstrated strong commitment to infrastructure development while the minister has flagged off Kugbo Bus Terminal and promised safe transportation for all residents of the Territory. He reiterated the commitment of the President Tinubu’s administration to providing infrastructure that benefits all citizens, not just the elites.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the Kugbo Bus Terminal, Wike emphasized the importance of accessible transportation, particularly during inclement weather conditions like the heavy rainy season.

He highlighted the safety concerns of hiring taxis or joining buses on the road, citing the risk of kidnapping and insecurity. In contrast, the bus terminal will provide a secure and reliable transportation hub, where passengers can board vehicles safely and efficiently.

According to him, the incumbent administration is not just for the elites or those who can afford it but for people who cannot afford it.” With the constant rains how many people will be on the road to wait for taxis or buses.

“They have to go back to their houses and probably not be able to go to work today for their daily activities. But when this bus terminal is completed, you have access to the place whether it’s raining or not. You can identify or know who is the person that is picking you and take you safely to wherever you are going.

“It will also reduce one chance; you are on the road, you don’t know who has the car and the person tells you, are you going to Nyanya and you said yes , he said enter. The next story you will hear is that the person has been kidnapped”, he noted.

The minister emphasized the administration’s commitment to prioritizing projects with sufficient funding and ensuring their successful completion. He predicted a significant transformation in FCT’s transportation system within the next 12-13 months, aligning with the President’s directives.

He underscored the administration’s dedication to creating a great city, where basic infrastructure like public transportation is accessible to all, promoting safety, security, and economic growth.

Urban Renewal:

The Abuja Metro Line has been overhauled, making public transport viable again. Beautification projects, including modern streetlights and green spaces, are restoring the city’s charm.

Urban Road Development:

Wike’s administration has prioritized the construction and rehabilitation of key urban roads to meet growing traffic demands and ensure smoother, safer transportation.

Expansion of the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX): A significant project under Wike’s leadership is the expansion of the Outer Northern Expressway. This vital artery connects major districts within Abuja, facilitating efficient movement. The project involved widening the road, adding new lanes, and upgrading intersections to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

Enhancing Connectivity in Rural Areas:

The FCTA’s infrastructure initiatives have significantly focused on enhancing road connectivity in rural areas of the FCT, aiming to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities, promote equitable development, and curb rural-urban migration.

President Tinubu Commends Wike’s Transformative Leadership as Southern Parkway is Commissioned:

In a ceremony marking a significant milestone in the nation’s progress and development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commended Wike, for his revolutionary vision and tireless efforts in transforming the FCT.

As residents celebrate the first year of Wike as FCT Minister, the FCT administration’s commissioning of the Southern Parkway, a landmark project that had been abandoned for 13 years, symbolized the government’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

President Tinubu praised him, affectionately called “Mr. Project,” for his unwavering dedication to the nation’s progress, saying, “I will not say that I am surprised. Barr Nyesom Wike, thank you for giving us this hope and sincere commitment to shared value. Well done; as a team leader, you work so hard, tirelessly.”

The President acknowledged the transformative changes made to the FCT’s structure and administration, which have yielded remarkable results and elevated the hearts of many Nigerians even as he expressed his gratitude to Wike for bringing life back to the nation’s capital.

The Southern Parkway, a 5.4km length of road with 12 lanes, including 4 interchanges and associated underground engineering infrastructure facilities, represents a physical artery that connects vital areas within the FCT, symbolizing the nation’s collective aspirations for connectivity, ease of livelihood, accessibility, and progress.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of infrastructure in enabling jobs, economic development, and prosperity, stating, “We recognize the fact that infrastructure is an enabler of jobs, economic development, and prosperity. We believe we are going to achieve all of that.”

Wike explained that the project, which was conceived as a freeway to provide access and connectivity to the Southern development flank of the city, has been completed in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister highlighted that the Southern Parkway, awarded in 2011 and revised in 2021 due to changes in scope and economic indices, has been transformed into a 5.4km length of road with 12 lanes, including 4 interchanges and associated underground engineering infrastructure facilities.

Housing and Security: The just commissioned Vice President’s residence exemplifies Wike’s commitment to high standards in public infrastructure, with advanced security features and sustainable design. Enhanced security measures, including new police posts and community policing, have significantly improved public safety.

Boosts security with 50 vehicles, commends agencies’ efforts:

Barr. Wike has emphasized the importance of security in the administration of the FCT. He also donated 50 operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets to various security agencies in the FCT to strengthen the fight against insecurity. He further highlighted the effort of the security agencies in securing lives and properties adding that they have stopped many incidents and arrested criminals daily. He stressed that any leader unable to secure the lives and properties of citizens has no business in governance.

“Security of the lives of FCT residents is very important, in the sense that, we are no longer talking about the infrastructure, we are no longer talking about taking development to the area councils, we are now talking about a key factor, a key agenda in the Renewed Hope mantra, and that has to do with security.

“One of the key points of priorities of Mr. President, is security of lives and property. Any government that cannot secure lives and property has no business in governance and so it’s a priority for Mr. President that Nigerians are secured. The people responsible for this are the security agencies, the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, the civil defense, the state security services, and all other security agencies.

“For us as a government, it’s not the responsibility of Mr. President to go and identify where the criminals are, it’s not my responsibility or the Minister of state, to go and engage criminals. But it is our responsibility to provide the tools for the security agencies to confront these criminals and make sure we sleep with our two eyes closed. If we do not carry out this responsibility, it will be difficult for our security agencies to be effective, to carry out this function of security lives and property”.

Community Policing Initiatives:

Wike has championed community policing, empowering residents to secure their neighborhoods. These units work with traditional leaders and volunteers to monitor activities, report suspicious behavior, and mediate disputes. In Karu and Gwagwalada, community policing has reduced petty crimes and improved trust between residents and police.

Technological Integration and Surveillance: He has implemented advanced surveillance technologies across Abuja. Installation of CCTV cameras in high-risk areas provide real-time monitoring, deterring crime and aiding investigations. Intelligent traffic systems alleviate congestion and integrate security features like license plate recognition and incident detection, enabling rapid responses to threats.

Enhancing Collaboration with Security Agencies: The Minister has strengthened collaboration between security agencies in the FCT. Regular coordination meetings and joint training exercises ensure cohesive operations between the police, military, and other bodies. Specialized units focus on threats like kidnapping and armed robbery, conducting intelligence gathering, undercover operations, and rapid interventions.

Community Engagement and Trust Building:

Wike’s administration emphasizes community engagement and trust between residents and law enforcement. Regular town hall meetings and public fora allow residents to voice concerns and suggestions about security, fostering transparency and accountability. Public awareness campaigns educate residents on crime prevention and safety practices, encouraging cooperation with law enforcement.

Health Initiatives: He has launched significant health sector reforms, improving healthcare quality, expanding access, and enhancing infrastructure in urban and rural areas. Revitalizing health infrastructure, improving maternal and child health, expanding emergency services, enhancing workforce training, integrating technology, and promoting preventive and community healthcare are some of the key initiatives.

Health Sector Reforms: Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Wike has launched significant health sector reforms in the FCT, improving healthcare quality, expanding access, and enhancing infrastructure in urban and rural areas. He also prioritized renovating and expanding health facilities. Hospitals like Gwarinpa General Hospital now have modern equipment and expanded wards. New primary healthcare centers in rural areas like Abaji and Bwari ensure essential services, reducing travel for medical care.

Improving Maternal and Child Health:

He has focused on maternal and child health by establishing new maternity wards and pediatric units in hospitals like Wuse District Hospital. Community outreach programmes educate expectant mothers on prenatal care and nutrition, while mobile clinics provide free screenings and vaccinations in rural areas.

Expanding Emergency Services: He has enhanced emergency medical services (EMS) by increasing ambulance fleets and establishing new EMS stations. Continuous training for paramedics and collaboration with private health providers ensure quick and efficient emergency response.

Enhancing Health Workforce: Initiatives for healthcare workforce training and retention include professional development, competitive salaries, housing allowances, and career advancement opportunities, especially in rural areas.

Integrating Technology: Wike has implemented electronic health records (EHR) and telemedicine services, streamlining patient management and enabling remote consultations, particularly beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promoting Preventive Healthcare:

Public health campaigns have been introduced to address issues like malaria, hypertension, and diabetes, while school health programmes provide regular screenings and health education, promoting long-term positive health behaviors.

Community Health Initiatives: Robust community health initiatives, such as the FCT Rural Health Initiative, send healthcare professionals to remote areas, offering free medical services and health education, increasing healthcare access for marginalized communities.

A Healthier Future for Abuja: His health sector interventions are transforming the FCT. By revitalizing infrastructure, improving maternal and child health, expanding emergency services, enhancing workforce training, integrating technology, and promoting preventive and community healthcare, Wike is laying the groundwork for a resilient and equitable healthcare system. Under his leadership, Abuja is moving toward a future where quality healthcare is accessible to all, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Educational Achievements:

Under Wike’s leadership, the School for the Gifted has improved infrastructure, curriculum, and educational quality, fostering an environment where gifted students can excel.

Apart from infrastructural developments, Wike, has supported the intensive and extensive training of over 300 FCT Youths in ICT by diaspora Nigerians in Abuja.

This is as they invest in infrastructural projects by working closely with the FCT Administration as well as other relevant authorities to identify key areas of needs and opportunities for collaboration.

He noted that their insights, expertise, and financial resources can play critical roles in enhancing basic infrastructure, amenities, and overall quality of life in the Nigeria’s capital city.

According to him, there are countless ways in which their investments can leave a lasting impact and transform the landscape of Nigeria’s capital city for the better.

“Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient Abuja that serves as a model for sustainable urban development and innovation. By tapping your talents and resources, we can create enduring partnerships that can drive inclusive growth, ensure job creation, and improve the standard of living of our people.

“You have to see Abuja not just as a city, but also as our a source of our pride as a people and as a canvas of opportunities, waiting to be tapped. Other areas like transportation, housing, healthcare and renewable energy.

“Our Diaspora community plays a pivotal role in shaping the development and progress of our nation, bringing with them a wealth of resources such as knowledge, skills, experiences and finances which are invaluable to our economy and growth”.

He continued: “Nigerians abroad are regarded as one of the most educated individuals who are the leading lights in their chosen professions and careers, I wish to emphasize the importance of harnessing this professionalism, expertise and resources to accelerate the development process in Nigeria and the FCT, in particular.

“The Diaspora input and collaboration will no doubt be very critical in our determination to create a more vibrant and sustainable capital city that is comparable to world’s best capital cities in terms of infrastructure and service delivery.

“That’s why it is imperative that we leverage on interconnectedness and build productive networks of all our Diaspora community to attract investors to partner with us in our quest for accelerated growth and progress.”

Inclusivity and Women/ youths Empowerment:

The Minister has prioritized inclusivity, ensuring that all residents have a voice in the governance of the FCT. Notably, he established the Women Secretariat, a first in the history of the FCT, to empower women and address their unique challenges. This milestone demonstrates the administration’s dedication to gender equality and women’s participation in decision-making processes.

According to him: “Part of the priorities of Mr. President is that, there is provision for inclusivity. Before now, in FCT, there was no provision for the women secretariat. Women where left alone but under this administration, as part of inclusivity, they said the women secretariat must be established and that is why today we have the Mandate Secretary of the women secretariat which has never happened before”

Still under Wike’s leadership, the President approved the appointment of Mr. Abdullahi Suleiman Ango as the Mandate Secretary for the newly established Youth Development Secretariat within the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in the administration’s ongoing efforts to prioritize youth development and empowerment in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Youth Development Secretariat will serve as a as a robust administrative structure to coordinate youth related matters in the FCT and also serve as a veritable platform for the implementation of youth policies and programmes as well as training for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

As the FCT continues to evolve under Wike’s leadership, it is experiencing a transformation that aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda. The initiatives undertaken aim to create a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for all inhabitants.