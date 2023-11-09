Champion Newspapers Limited
Realnews,11th Anniversary lecture & investiture into the hall of Fame held in Lagos

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service )  University of Lagos, Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo; Publisher, METROWATCH Online.  Mr. Collins Edomaruse. L-r… Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo; Associate Director Legal and Sanctions, Nigerian Financial Unit. (NFIU) Mr Felix Obiamalu; received a plague from the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian,  Mr.Martins Oloja. L-r…  Guest Lecturer /Director General ECOWAS […]

Photo Gallery
L-r... Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo; -; -representative of Executive vice chairman ,Nigerian communications commission (NCC) Director public Affairs Mr. Reuben Muoka; Nigerian politician and former  Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Head Corporate Communications NCC, Mrs NNENA Ukoha.  during the R, 11th Anniversary lecture & investiture into the Realnews hall of Fame held at Sheraton hotel in Lagos on 7/11/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service )  University of Lagos, Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo; Publisher, METROWATCH Online.  Mr. Collins Edomaruse.

L-r… Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo; Associate Director Legal and Sanctions, Nigerian Financial Unit. (NFIU) Mr Felix Obiamalu; received a plague from the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian,  Mr.Martins Oloja.

L-r…  Guest Lecturer /Director General ECOWAS Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (IGAIABA) Senegal. Mr. Edwin Harris Jr; Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo;  representative of  Vice Chairman, Nigerian communications commission (NCC) Director Public Affairs Mr. Reuben Muoka; representatives of MD, Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr Durowaiye Ayodele, and  Director Proceeds of Crime Department Independent Corrupt Practices  (ICPC) Mr Kayode Adedayo, during the 11th Anniversary lecture & investiture into the Realnews hall of Fame in Lagos.

L-r… Representatives of MD, AMCON/Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Jude Nwauzor; Associate Director, Legal and Sanction, Nigerian Financial Intelligent Unit, Mr Felix Obiamalu; Guest Lecturer /Director General ECOWAS Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (IGAIABA) Senegal. Mr Edwin Harris Jr; Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo;  representative of  Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Director Public Affairs Mr. Reuben Muoka; representatives of MD, Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr Durowaiye  Ayodele, and  Director Proceeds of Crime Department Independent Corrupt Practices  (ICPC) Mr. Kayode Adedayo, during the 11th Anniversary lecture & investiture into the Realnews hall of Fame in Lagos.

L-r…Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo; representatives of MD, Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr Durowaiye  Ayodele, receiving a plague from  Former Managing Director  Daily Times Chief Tola Adeniyi.

Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian,  Mr.Martins Oloja, (right) with other guest.

Former Managing Director of Daily Times, Chief Tola Adeniyi  (middle) with other guest.  During the  11th Anniversary lecture & investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame held at Sheraton hotel in Lagos on 7/11/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

