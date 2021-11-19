Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture & Investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame held in Lagos

L-r… General Manager External Relations and Sustainable Development Nigeria LNG Limited .Mrs Eyono Fatayi- Williams, Founder& Chief Executive Officer Proton Energy Limited/ Chairman of the Occasion; Mr Oti Ikomi; Guest Speaker Executive Secretary Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote; Consul General ,Ghana Consulate General Ms. Samata Gifty Bukari; all the Speakers at 9th Anniversary Lecture & Investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame.

L-r …General Manager External Relations and Sustainable Development Nigeria LNG Limited .Mrs Eyono Fatayi- Williams,; received award from Dan Agbese, of Mayfive Media Limited; Publisher /Editor of Realnews; Maureen Chigbo.

L-r… Mr Soji Akinrmade from Mayfive Media Limited, Consul General ,Ghana Consulate General Ms. Samata Gifty Bukari;. received award, Publisher /Editor of Realnews; Maureen Chigbo.

L-r… Managing Consultant Nekego Resources; Mrs Comfort Coleman, CEO Centre for Financial Journalism ; Ray Echebiri and Managing Director NECCI PR Limited ;Mrs. Nkechi Ali- Balogun.

L-r… Secretary Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Mrs Joy Nnodu, Publisher /Editor of Realnews; Maureen Chigbo.; Director Online Publicity Anambra Indigenes in Lagos; Mr Ebuka Morgan Ifeakor.

L-r …General Manager External Relations and Sustainable Development Nigeria LNG Limited .Mrs Eyono Fatayi- Williams, Former ECOWAS information Director ; Adama Gaye, Founder& Chief Executive Officer Proton Energy Limited/ Chairman of the Occasion; Mr Oti Ikomi; Guest Speaker Executive Secretary Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote; Consul General ,Ghana Consulate General Ms. Samata Gifty Bukari;.all with their award,; Publisher /Editor of Realnews; Maureen Chigbo, during the , 9th Anniversary Lecture on ‘’ ‘ Nigerian in the Unfolding Integration of the African Market; the Oil and Gas Perspective’ Investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame held at Sheraton hotel in Lagos on 18/11/2021… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society