Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture & Investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...Founder& Chief Executive Officer Proton Energy Limited/ Chairman of the Occasion; Mr Oti Ikomi; Guest Speaker Executive Secretary Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote; with his award; Publisher /Editor of Realnews; Maureen Chigbo, during the , 9th Anniversary Lecture & Investiture into  the Realnews Hall of Fame held at Sheraton hotel in Lagos on 18/11/2021... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
0 6

L-r… General Manager External Relations and Sustainable Development Nigeria LNG Limited  .Mrs Eyono Fatayi- Williams, Founder& Chief Executive Officer Proton Energy Limited/ Chairman of the Occasion; Mr Oti Ikomi; Guest Speaker Executive Secretary Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote; Consul General ,Ghana Consulate General  Ms. Samata Gifty Bukari; all the Speakers at 9th Anniversary Lecture & Investiture into  the Realnews Hall of Fame.

L-r …General Manager External Relations and Sustainable Development Nigeria LNG Limited  .Mrs Eyono Fatayi- Williams,; received award  from Dan Agbese, of Mayfive Media  Limited; Publisher /Editor of Realnews; Maureen Chigbo.

L-r… Mr Soji Akinrmade from Mayfive Media Limited, Consul General ,Ghana Consulate General  Ms. Samata Gifty Bukari;. received award, Publisher /Editor of Realnews; Maureen Chigbo.

L-r… Managing Consultant Nekego Resources; Mrs Comfort Coleman, CEO Centre for Financial Journalism ; Ray Echebiri and  Managing Director NECCI PR Limited ;Mrs.  Nkechi Ali- Balogun.

L-r… Secretary Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Mrs Joy Nnodu, Publisher /Editor of Realnews; Maureen Chigbo.; Director Online Publicity Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos; Mr Ebuka Morgan Ifeakor.

L-r …General Manager External Relations and Sustainable Development Nigeria LNG Limited  .Mrs Eyono Fatayi- Williams, Former ECOWAS information Director ; Adama Gaye, Founder& Chief Executive Officer Proton Energy Limited/ Chairman of the Occasion; Mr Oti Ikomi; Guest Speaker Executive Secretary Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote; Consul General ,Ghana Consulate General  Ms. Samata Gifty Bukari;.all with their award,; Publisher /Editor of Realnews; Maureen Chigbo, during the , 9th Anniversary Lecture  on ‘’ ‘ Nigerian in the Unfolding Integration of the African Market; the Oil and Gas Perspective’  Investiture into  the Realnews Hall of Fame held at Sheraton hotel in Lagos on 18/11/2021… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

 

Continue Reading
Peter 5157 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers November 19, 2021

Presentation of Cheques to 2021 UTME Examination Engineering…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers November 18, 2021

Gov. Sanwo-Olu at meeting of the Nigeria governors’ Forum…

1 of 90

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More