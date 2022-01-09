Reality star, Rosie involved in car accident M2AEntertainment By Peter On Jan 9, 2022 0 7 Share Reality star, Rose Afuwape has survived a car accident. The Ultimate Love winner made this known in a post on her Instagram page. She said, “Thank God for life. Had an accident, I am slowly recovering. “Both tyres bent and I sustained minor injuries. Please pray for me for quick recovery.” Meanwhile, Rivers State-born singer, Duncan Mighty had last week disclosed that he survived a motor accident while traveling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt First Son, on his Instagram account, said that on January 2, 2022, his vehicle drove straight into the river after a failed brake. For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsEntertainment NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapersNigeria Entertainment News 0 7 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram