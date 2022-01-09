Champion Newspapers Limited
Reality star, Rosie involved in car accident

By Peter
Reality star, Rose Afuwape has survived a car accident. The Ultimate Love winner made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

She said, “Thank God for life. Had an accident, I am slowly recovering.

“Both tyres bent and I sustained minor injuries. Please pray for me for quick recovery.”

Meanwhile, Rivers State-born singer, Duncan Mighty had last week disclosed that he survived a motor accident while traveling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt First Son, on his Instagram account, said that on January 2, 2022, his vehicle drove straight into the river after a failed brake.

 

 

