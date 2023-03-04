Real Sociedad risk losing third with Cadiz draw SportsFootball By Peter On Mar 4, 2023 4 Share Real Sociedad fired blanks in a 0-0 draw with Cadiz on Friday, unable to consolidate third place in LaLiga, leaving the door open for Atletico Madrid to overtake them. The Basques had the better of the game but their stubborn opponents, 14th and three points above the relegation zone, held out for a valuable point. Real Sociedad, who have held third place since November, could fall behind Diego Simeone’s Atletico, fourth, if the Rojiblancos beat Sevilla on Saturday. The hosts dominated possession at the Reale Arena and Carlos Fernandez came close with an effort that flew narrowly off target before the break. Majestic veteran playmaker David Silva returned from injury as a substitute, as did striker Mohamed-Ali Cho, although neither could help La Real break down the visitors. Cadiz almost broke the deadlock when Roger Marti rounded goalkeeper Alex Remiro but struck the post with his effort from a tight angle. The Andalucians suffered a setback when defender Fali was taken off on a stretcher late on, having sustained a worrying injury when Mikel Merino accidentally crashed into him from behind at a corner. It led to 11 minutes of stoppage time and Alexander Sorloth had a fine chance at the end to snatch the three points for La Real but lashed over from close range. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Continue Reading CadizChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsLatest sportsNigeria champion newspapers 4 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
