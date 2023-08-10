Real Madrid have released their third kit for 2023-24 Sports By Champion 8 Share Los Blancos and German manufacturer Adidas have created a bold design celebrating the team crest, iconic kits of the past, and the club’s status as a legend of European football. Real have won the Champions League a record 14 times — the last of which came in 2021-22. Sporting a black colorway, the kit also features shocks of yellow and it is available to purchase from today via Adidas stores, Real Madrid stores, wholesalers, and online. https://championnews.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/The-widest-selection-of-Real-Madrid-gear-adidas-UK.mp4Continue Reading 8 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
