Real Madrid have released their third kit for 2023-24

Los Blancos and German manufacturer Adidas have created a bold design celebrating the team crest, iconic kits of the past, and the club’s status as a legend of European football.

Real have won the Champions League a record 14 times — the last of which came in 2021-22.

Sporting a black colorway, the kit also features shocks of yellow and it is available to purchase from today via Adidas stores, Real Madrid stores, wholesalers, and online.

