RATTAWU @ 50 : FG pledges support for growth of media, cultural sectors

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting institutions and organisations that are contributing positively to the growth of Nigeria’s media and cultural sectors, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen responsible communication, ethical journalism, and national development.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during the unveiling of the roadmap to the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) @50, where he described the union as a strategic partner in nation-building and a critical institution in Nigeria’s media and creative landscape.

Speaking at the event, the Minister described RATTAWU’s 50th anniversary as a national milestone that celebrates the enduring contributions of media, theatre, arts, and cultural professionals to Nigeria’s democracy, unity, and development.

According to him, freedom of expression and freedom of the press remain essential pillars of democratic governance, but must always be exercised responsibly in the interest of national cohesion and peaceful coexistence. “Responsible communication is critical to preserving national unity, strengthening democracy, promoting peaceful coexistence, and combating the growing challenge of misinformation and fake news,” the Minister said.

He further stated, “Freedom of speech must always go hand in hand with responsibility. We must continue to reject misinformation, fake news, divisive narratives, and irresponsible use of media platforms, while protecting the constitutional rights of Nigerians to lawful expression and constructive criticism.”

The Minister noted that Nigeria’s democracy has continued to grow stronger because media professionals, broadcasters, artists, writers, performers, and communicators have consistently used their platforms to promote dialogue, accountability, public enlightenment, and national cohesion.

He emphasised that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recognises media and cultural workers as strategic partners in nation-building and remains committed to creating an enabling environment for them to thrive responsibly under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister also highlighted the strategic importance of the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI), describing it as a forward-looking institution dedicated to promoting media literacy, ethical communication, digital awareness, critical thinking, and responsible information consumption. “At a time when the world is confronted with fake news, disinformation, digital manipulation, and information disorder, institutions such as IMILI have become increasingly vital,” he stated.

He added, “A media-literate society is a stronger society. An informed citizenry is the foundation of democracy, and a responsible media ecosystem is essential for national development.”

According to the Minister, the Federal Government will continue to support initiatives that strengthen ethical journalism, media literacy, and professional development within Nigeria’s evolving information and creative sectors.

The Minister also underscored the strategic role of RATTAWU in Nigeria’s future information and creative economy. “The future of Nigeria’s information and creative economy cannot be discussed without RATTAWU. You are the bridge between government and the people, the custodians of our cultural memory, and the amplifiers of the Nigerian story,” he said.

He further stressed the need for stronger collaboration among government institutions, labour unions, media professionals, and creative industry stakeholders to safeguard responsible communication while protecting Nigerians’ constitutional rights to lawful expression and constructive criticism.

Describing RATTAWU as a critical institution in Nigeria’s media and cultural landscape, the Minister commended the union’s leadership under Comrade Prince Emeka Kalu for sustaining the organisation’s vision, unity, and legacy over the years.

He assured the union that its requests and appeals had been received with understanding and appreciation, adding that the government would continue to explore meaningful ways of supporting institutions that contribute positively to the growth of Nigeria’s media and cultural sectors.

Among dignitaries present at the event were the Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos; Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Bulama; Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace; Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo; Executive Director of Development SPECS Academy, Professor Okey Okechukwu, mni; alongside other senior government officials, media executives, labour leaders, and distinguished stakeholders from the media and creative industry sectors.