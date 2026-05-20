RATTAWU @ 50 : FG pledges support for growth of media, cultural sectors

(L–R)… National President, Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Comrade Prince Emeka Kalu; President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero; the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr; Ambassador of Liberia to Nigeria, H.E. John Akel Ballout Jr.; and Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Nuhu A. Toro, during the Golden Jubilee Celebration: Roadmap to RATTAWU @50, held on May 19, 2026, in Abuja.
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