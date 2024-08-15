Random Thoughts – Nigeria On A Rollercoaster.

Tinubu’s aura of bad luck reared its ugly head at the just concluded OLYMPICS headlined by abject failure to collect even the cheapest medal, bungling of arrangements, etc. Nigeria is on a rollercoaster and the decadence is evolving, still in its embryonic stage, or is it in its first trimester? He and his lacklustre lieutenants are bereft of ideas of how to turn Buhari’s disembowelment of Nigeria around. Albert Einstein, the renowned Physicist told the world many years before his demise in 1955: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

Tinubu cannot claim to continue from where Buhari stopped [borrowing spree without accountability, profligacy, unbridled plundering of our commonwealth, bastardisation of our currency, pervasive insecurity actuated by bandits and terrorists who supplanted farmers from farmlands thereby occasioning skyrocketing cost of living, ruinous insensitivity to sufferings of the wailing masses, political corruption of skewed appointments of his ‘Yoruba Lagos axis’, recurring marginalisation of Ndigbo in the ‘dot in the circle’ description, burgeoning unemployment market, ceaseless warped policies, misplaced priorities, etc.] and expect different results. Economics is a game of choices, and Tinubu has a plethora of options to save Nigeria or he will be confronted with the consequences of his choices.

Nigeria is almost bursting at the seams and is on the verge of impending implosion as hunger, and anger envelope the land; the politicians are fiddling and living large while Rome is on the cusp of burning. Tinubu has not deviated from Buhari’s trajectory and he and his acolytes appear to derive sadistic pleasure from the misfortune of the exploited masses. Prof Chinua Achebe pointedly affirmed: “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership”. Indisputably, Nigeria’s past and present leaders are chronic failures and give no cause to cheer.

Time is running out and whither Nigeria. The question is whether Tinubu and his predominant Lagos team possess the gumption to salvage Nigeria and steer it from the edge of the precipice. Can anyone extrapolate what the possible scenarios would be between tomorrow and 2027? I am not suffused with a gift of clairvoyance but the road will be unarguably rough, tough, and Nigerians will largely enjoy a bumpy ride. Time will tell.