RAN partners NDLEA, Ministry to prevent, treat drug abuse

The Re-Orientation Advocacy of Nigeria (RAN) has partnered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Police to tackle and prevent drug abuse in the country.

RAN said it was also collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health to treat victims of drug abuse.

Mr Charles Folayan, Executive Director, RAN, said this at a stakeholders’ engagement on drug prevention and treatment in Abuja on Tuesday.

Folayan said the partnership would bridge the gap and the disconnections between stakeholders working on drug reduction.

He added that it would also help to build collaboration for holistic evidence-based interventions on drug prevention, treatment, and care in the country.

He said the move to partner on drug prevention and treatment was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s agenda and its commitment to tackling drug abuse menace and its associated consequences.

He said this would be achieved by working with stakeholders who were compassionate and eager to take urgent actions necessary to save and protect communities.

Folayan said research showed that drug abuse remained a major challenge confronting Nigeria, adding that it was already a menace among the youths and women.

He added that it was the precursor to all forms of indiscipline, lawlessness, and crime, which had resulted in huge economic, social, political, and environmental problems.

“We must commend every organisation here for putting tremendous effort into addressing the current challenges. Solving the challenges of drug abuse demands a number of strategic steps in line with international standards.

“From identifying the causes, the people affected, their location, their status, and the treatment required, as well as the rehabilitation and reintegration process.

“Our partnership will forge a common purpose and allow an easy flow of our work in line with each organisation’s mandate.”

He said it would also be in conformity with the strategic objectives of the National Drug Control Master Plan 2021–2025 and the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Act.

Representative of NDLEA, Mr Peter Njoku, appreciated RAN for their consistency in their partnership with the organisation since 2016 and declared the continuous support of the agency.

Mrs Wosilat Abdulamee, Head, Narcotics, Federal Ministry of Health, said the Ministry was in full preparation to launch an intervention on the treatment of people with drug use disorders.