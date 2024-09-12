Rampant kidnapping in Imo: FUTO worried, warns students against unnecessary movement  

The Management of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) has advised students to avoid unnecessary movements, following the escalation in insecurity, especially kidnappings, around the institution.

The Registrar of the university, Mr. Chiedozie Uba, gave the advice in a statement issued by the institution and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

The statement read in part: “The Management of the university has noted the recent kidnapping incidents along the Obinze-Ihiagwa Road, very close to the university’s main site.

“Management also noted that these incidents happen very early in the mornings and late in the evenings.

“Consequently, students are directed to shun unnecessary movements out or into the university between 6am and 6pm to avoid falling victim to the activities of these hoodlums.

“Students are also enjoined to be vigilant and inform their parents, guardians or any other about their movements.”

Uba further urged the students to reach the university Chief Security Officer through 08036761399 in a case of emergency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that kidnapping spiked within the university’s host communities recently with separate kidnappings of four people, including a school teacher, on Monday on the Obinze/FUTO/Ihiagwa Road in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo.

Reacting to the development, the Spokesman for the Imo Police Command, ASP Henry Okoye, said the command was on top of the situation.

“You and I know that the command has been recording series of operational breakthroughs when it comes to kidnappings in that axis.

“Recently, we arrested and paraded six kidnappers and recovered pump action and locally made guns from them.

“We equally rescued a kidnapped victim,” Okoye said in an interview with NAN.

He said the Commissioner of Police had met with the Commander, Artillery Brigade, Obinze, and have come up with enhanced security strategy to checkmate all forms of violent crimes in the area.

Okoye solicited the cooperation of the people of Obinze, Ihiagwa and other host communities with the university in the fight against insecurity.