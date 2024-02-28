Ramadan: Traders pledge to stabilize price of food items

Arewa Traders Association of Nigeria (ATAN) has pledged to work with all its members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to stabilize price of food items in the holy month of Ramadan.

The newly-appointed FCT Chairman of the association, Alhaji Habib Muhammad-Gajo, made the pledge in his acceptance speech on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gajo, who paid tribute to the founding members of the association, also promised to reinvigorate a new chapter that would be different in outlook and impact.

He expressed readiness of the association to partner with the FCT Administration and the Federal Government to go after those hoarding food items.

“This, according to him, will crash and stabilize the price of food items in the nation’s capital and the country at large.”

Earlier, the National Chairman, Board of Trustees of the association, Dr. Abdulaziz Bature, urged the members to provide the needed leadership in its bid to overcome the critical economic challenges facing the country.

He also emphasised the need for unity of the traders in the nation’s capital.

In his remarks, the National President of the Association, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, urged the new leaders to run an all-inclusive administration.

“Your hard work, ability to work and loyalty that has given you this appointment that I believe will motivate you to provide effective leadership, which we know you are courageous in seeking the rights of which you are leading.

“We hope this your short appointment for six months will bring good progress to the people of FCT.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other appointed officials of the association includes Dalhatu Usman-Garo, Secretary; Ayuba Maluri, Treasurer; Shuaibu Abdullahi, Financial Secretary and Abdullahi Adamu as the Public Relations Officer of the association.

Also elected were Malam Rabiu Muhammad, Organising Secretary, Musa Dikko, Muhammad Tukura and Shuaibu Jibrin as members of the exco committee.