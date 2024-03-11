Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ramadan: Nigeria needs prayers more than ever before, says Speaker Abbas

Metro news
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world for witnessing another Ramadan, urging them to pray for their country.

This is contained in a statement issued to journalists by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity Mr Musa Krishi on Monday in Abuja

The Ramadan fasting, which is observed by Muslims globally, commenced on Monday in many countries, including Nigeria, after the sighting of the moon.

The Speaker noted that there is no better time to pray for Nigeria than in the Holy Month, stating that the country needs divine intervention more than ever before.

Speaker Abbas urged not only Muslims but all Nigerians to pray for the unity of the country and for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to be able to tackle the numerous socio-economic and security challenges facing the nation.

He also urged Nigerians to remember in their prayers, those who have been abducted by various armed groups across the country and have remained in captivity.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) accept our prayers and supplications as an act of Ibadah, and grant us the grace to navigate through this turbulent time as a nation,” he prayed.

Continue Reading
Editor 18445 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Court fixes April 15 to hear applications in alleged N4.8bn…

Ondo lone motor accident claims five lives, seven injured

Pastors, Deacons and Elders urge to be committed to their…

IWD: Kebetkache advocates women inclusion in governance,…

1 of 586